Michael Jackson biopic set for 2025 release

NEW YORK

Michael Jackson will be back on the big screen on April 18, 2025 with “Michael,” a biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring the late King of Pop’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his first major role. In the image, he is depicted wearing a black fedora and performing Michael Jackson's iconic toe-standing move.

Produced by “Bohemian Rhapsody’s” Graham King and scripted by John Logan, the film will begin production on Jan. 22. Lionsgate will be releasing the movie domestically, while Universal is handling overseas distribution.

"Michael' will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale - from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artistes the world has ever known," stated the official movie description.