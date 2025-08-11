MHP leader urges swift conclusion to municipal probes

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli called on Aug. 11 for the speedy resolution of politically sensitive legal cases, particularly those involving municipalities.

Ending the “baseless debates plaguing the judiciary” and concluding ongoing investigations and prosecutions quickly should be Türkiye’s priority for democracy and legal security, Bahçeli said in a written statement assessing current events.

“Türkiye must be swiftly freed from the increasingly severe legal cases, which have spread and intensified across many areas, especially municipalities, and ultimately, justice must be fully served,” he said.

He stressed the urgent need to confront and resolve “every issue that weakens Türkiye's morale, motivation and maneuverability.”

His remarks primarily referenced investigations into opposition-run municipalities. In particular, an inquiry into alleged corruption at Istanbul Municipality, governed by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), has led to the detention of many officials, including Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu.

 

