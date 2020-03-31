Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush

  • March 31 2020 12:35:00

Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush

MEXICO- Agence France-Presse
Mexican journalist shot dead in ambush

A journalist was ambushed and shot dead in Mexico’s eastern Veracruz state, local officials said on March 30, the latest murder of a media worker in a country notoriously dangerous for reporters.

Maria Elena Ferral, a correspondent for the Diario de Xalapa daily newspaper, was getting into her car in Papantla when two men on motorbikes opened fire and mortally wounded her before fleeing the scene, a police source told AFP.

"Despite the efforts of doctors to save her life, we are terribly sorry to learn that a few minutes ago the journalist Maria Elena Ferral died," Veracruz governor Cuitlahuac Garcia wrote on Twitter.

Mexico is one of the world’s most dangerous countries for reporters, with more than 100 murdered since 2000.

"The authorities should immediately investigate these events and provide protection to her family and colleagues," Balbina Flores of media rights group Reporters Without Borders told AFP.

killed,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

    Erdoğan launches national campaign against COVID-19

  2. 1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

    1,610 new cases confirmed in Turkey, death toll hits 168

  3. ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

    ‘COVID-19 pandemic may ease in two months if measures implemented’

  4. This crisis will produce a new world

    This crisis will produce a new world

  5. Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed

    Is it too early to speculate on a post-corona new world order?: Op-ed
Recommended
Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew
In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely

In first, UN Security Council approves resolutions remotely
Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life

Megxit: Harry and Meghan formally quit royal life
US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

US expects up to 200K deaths if virus response perfect

Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000

Latest on the coronavirus: Global coronavirus cases now top 750,000
Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador

Iranian people suffer US sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak: Ambassador
WORLD Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

Turkish Cyprus declares curfew

The Turkish Cypriot government has taken additional measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus on the island.
ECONOMY Turkeys exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports up 2.3% to $14.65B in February

Turkey's exports rose 2.3% year-on-year in February to reach $14.65 billion, the country's statistical authority announced on March 31.

SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.