Metalworkers’ union rejects new pay rise offer

ISTANBUL

The metalworkers’ union Türk Metal, which already said it would go on a strike in the industry, has rejected a revised pay rise offer from the employers’ union MESS.

Representatives from Türk Metal and MESS held a meeting on Jan. 13 after the collective bargaining negotiations, which cover 150,000 workers, collapsed last week.

At the latest meeting, MESS made a revised proposal of a 73 percent in wages for the first six months.

The employers’ union also offered a wage hike in line with inflation in the following six months.

“With this fourth offer, the total income increase of workers will exceed 125 percent as of March 2024,” MESS said in a statement.

MESS initially offered a 50 percent wage hike, later raising it to 60 percent at the talks held on Jan. 5.

Türk Metal said it ended the talks held on Jan. 13 after the employers’ union made its proposal.

Carmaker Tofaş announced on Jan. 12 in a filing with Borsa Istanbul that Türk Metal informed the company that the workers' union took a strike decision for all its workplaces, with the implementation date to be determined later.

The strike will affect large companies, such as Bosch, Karsan, Arçelik, Ford Otosan and Prysmian

For this purpose, on Jan. 11, in all workplaces, within the scope of the MESS contract, protests will take place and press statements will be made by our members during the shifts," the labor union said.

The negotiations between Türk Metal and MESS were launched in late September last year.

The workers’ union accused MESS of an “uncompromising attitude” during the collective bargaining talks.