Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

NEW YORK
Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 11.

In recent weeks there had been a lack of clarity surrounding budgets and future head count, the FT reported, citing two Meta employees familiar with the situation.

Earlier this month, Meta announced that it expects its 2023 expenses at between $89 billion and $95 billion, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg calling the period a “Year of Efficiency.”

The WhatsApp owner had cut more than 11,000 jobs or 13 percent of its workforce in November, following such tech companies as Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp which have announced thousands of layoffs due to the economic downturn.

Meanwhile, Yahoo said it plans to lay off more than 20 percent of its total workforce as part of a major restructuring of its ad tech division.

The cuts will impact nearly 50 percent of Yahoo’s ad tech employees by the end of this year, including nearly 1,000 employees this week, the company said.

Yahoo, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management since a $5 billion buyout in 2021, added that the move would enable the company to narrow its focus and investment on its flagship ad business called DSP, or demand-side platform.

This comes as many advertisers have pared back their marketing budgets in response to record-high inflation rates and continued uncertainty about a recession.

Economy,

TÜRKIYE Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support
LATEST NEWS

  1. Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

    Quake victims in need of mobile toilets, containers, psychological support

  2. NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

    NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

  3. Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

    Qatari Emir meets Erdoğan for solidarity after earthquake

  4. Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years

    Türkiye-Armenia crossing opened for first time in 35 years

  5. Greece vows to continue earthquake assistance to Türkiye

    Greece vows to continue earthquake assistance to Türkiye
Recommended
Year after ‘Crypto Bowl,’ crypto ads vanish from big game

Year after ‘Crypto Bowl,’ crypto ads vanish from big game
UK settles 2.3 bln trade row with EU

UK settles 2.3 bln trade row with EU
Texas state mulls ban on Chinese buying land

Texas state mulls ban on Chinese buying land
No deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan

No deal as IMF leaves crisis-hit Pakistan
UK avoids recession but ‘not out of woods’

UK avoids recession but ‘not out of woods’
Yen strengthens on reports Ueda picked as Bank of Japan chief

Yen strengthens on reports Ueda picked as Bank of Japan chief
WORLD NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

NATO chief Stoltenberg plans to leave office in October

Long-serving NATO leader Jens Stoltenberg has no plans to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, the military alliance said Sunday.

ECONOMY Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Meta ‘plans fresh round of layoffs’

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc has delayed finalizing the budgets of multiple teams as it prepares a fresh round of job cuts, the Financial Times reported on Feb. 11.

SPORTS Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

Pelicans down Lakers, Curry hurt in Warriors win

The New Orleans Pelicans snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 131-121 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 4, even as Lakers superstar LeBron James crept closer to the NBA all-time scoring record.