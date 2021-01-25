Mesut Özil attends 1st training session with Fenerbahçe

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Mesut Özil attended his first training session with Fenerbahçe on Jan. 24 after completing his move to the Turkish side from England's Arsenal.

Fenerbahçe players welcomed their new teammate at the club's Can Bartu Facilities in Istanbul.

Former players including Roberto Carlos, Nicolas Anelka, Pierre van Hooijdonk, Alex de Souza, and Robin Van Persie also greeted Özil in a video message shared by the football club on Twitter.

The German national of Turkish descent has inked a three-and-a-half-year contract with the Turkish Süper Lig club.

Meanwhile, Özil's former team Arsenal also thanked the 32-year-old midfielder for his contributions.

“Mesut’s achievements at Arsenal are undisputed. It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him," Mikel Arteta, the manager for Gunners, said in a statement.

"His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt. Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins."

