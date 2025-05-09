Merz hails Türkiye as key NATO ally, vows to deepen ties

BRUSSELS

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) delivers remarks during a joint press conference with NATO's secretary general after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on May 9.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Türkiye as an “extremely valuable and important NATO ally” on Friday, pledging to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with Ankara, including accepting an invitation to visit President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the near future.

“Türkiye is an extremely important NATO partner for us. I will do everything in my power to maintain and further expand Türkiye-NATO relations,” Merz said.

“I will accept President Erdoğan’s invitation to visit him in the near future.”

Merz’s remarks come amid efforts to bolster European security cooperation, particularly in light of regional challenges such as Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and uncertainties surrounding U.S. commitment to NATO under President Donald Trump’s administration. Türkiye’s strategic position and military contributions, including its role in NATO, have made it a critical partner for Germany and the alliance.

The chancellor’s pledge follows his first foreign trip on May 7 to France and Poland, where he signaled a reset in relations with key European partners to address defense and migration issues.