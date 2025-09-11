Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

LONDON
Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

Merck, the U.S. pharmaceutical group, has dropped plans to build a $1.4-billion research centre in Britain, blaming the country's "lack of investment" in the sector and its drugs prices.

The company said in a statement it would not go through with the construction, which had been slated for the King's Cross district in central north London.

The British government acknowledged the "concerning news" and was standing by to help Merck employees in the U.K. and others affected by the development, a spokesman told AFP.

Merck said it would no longer take possession of Belgrove House in King's Cross, ditching a project that was to have engaged 800 workers over the next two years.

It said the decision stemmed from a company evaluation of its research capabilities "and reflects the challenges of the U.K. not making meaningful progress towards addressing the lack of investment in the life science industry and the overall undervaluation of innovative medicines and vaccines by successive UK governments".

It said it would also close down its activities in two London labs by the end of the year, leading to 125 job losses.

Merck's decision follows that of U.K. sectoral rival AstraZeneca to abandon plans to build a $540-million vaccine factory in Britain, in the Liverpool region, because of what it said were insufficient state incentives.

The world's biggest pharmaceutical groups have this year come under pressure from US President Donald Trump to invest in America or see their production in other countries be hit with swingeing tariffs.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted
LATEST NEWS

  1. Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

    Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

  2. 7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

    7.7-million-year-old elephant skulls unearthed in central Türkiye

  3. British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

    British archaeologist traces the past in Türkiye

  4. Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

    Istanbul Coffee Festival kicks off in Kadıköy

  5. BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS

    BARCELONA BEYOND TAPAS
Recommended
Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows
Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July

Current account balance posts $1.77 billion surplus in July
Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon

Washington aims to resolve trade dispute with India soon
UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer

UK economy stalls in July in another blow to PM Starmer
Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy

Türkiye eyes $309 bln in exports by 2028 through trade diplomacy
HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants

HD Holding signs franchise deal for KFC restaurants
Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations

Survey shows slight increase in 2025 inflation expectations
WORLD Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

Magnitude 7.4 quake strikes off Russian Far East, tsunami warning lifted

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Kamchatka in Russia's Far East on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.
ECONOMY Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russian central bank cuts interest rate as economy slows

Russia's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate, but warned inflation was still too high, amid growing concerns over an economic slowdown amid the Ukraine offensive.
SPORTS Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye take easy win over Greece to advance to EuroBasket 2025 final

Türkiye on Friday cruised to an easy win over Greece 94-68 to move to the FIBA EuroBasket 2025 final.
﻿