Memorials honor Uğur Mumcu on 33rd anniversary of death

Memorials honor Uğur Mumcu on 33rd anniversary of death

ANKARA
Memorials honor Uğur Mumcu on 33rd anniversary of death

Commemorative ceremonies will be held across Türkiye on Jan. 24 to mark the 33rd anniversary of the assassination of investigative journalist Uğur Mumcu, as the legal battle to identify those behind the 1993 bombing remains unresolved.

Mumcu, a prominent researcher and writer, was killed on Jan. 24, 1993, when a bomb planted under his car exploded outside his home in Ankara.

Hundreds are expected to gather on the street bearing Mumcu’s name in the capital. Mourners, including main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş, will lay flowers and light candles at the site of the blast. A moment of silence is scheduled to honor Mumcu’s legacy as a pioneer of Turkish investigative journalism.

Similar tributes are planned in the Aegean district of Ayvalık, where a ceremony will be held outside the journalist's house.

The assassination triggered one of the largest investigations in the country’s history, though the masterminds remain unknown. The case is currently tied to a broader class-action lawsuit involving 22 unsolved killings.

Evidence in the case surfaced significantly in 2000 following a police raid on a Hezbollah-affiliated house in Istanbul. Prosecutors have alleged that the murders were carried out by individuals linked to radical Islamist organizations, reportedly with assistance from Iranian intelligence.

Though several defendants were sentenced to prison in 2014, the case against the primary suspect remains open. Oğuz Demir, the man accused of planting the bomb under Mumcu’s car, has been a fugitive since escaping a police operation in 2000. Demir is currently on the Interior Ministry’s most-wanted list.

Mehmet Ağar — a former police chief who also served as interior and justice minister — testified as a witness for the first time during a hearing on Sept. 22.

Appearing via video link from Istanbul, Ağar denied allegations that he had been under pressure to obstruct the probe.

"Who can put pressure on me?" Ağar told the court. "I will not succumb to any illegal pressure. If I had even the slightest information, I would report it."

In an effort to locate the fugitive Demir, the court has issued formal requests for information to the National Intelligence Agency (MİT), the General Directorate of Security and the Foreign Ministry.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 9.

death,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

    Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

  2. Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

    Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

  3. Defiant protests over US immigration crackdown, child's detention

    Defiant protests over US immigration crackdown, child's detention

  4. US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

    US military to prioritize homeland and curbing China, limit support for allies

  5. Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February

    Trump says Vance to visit Armenia and Azerbaijan in February
Recommended
Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system

Erdoğan says West now echoes Türkiye’s criticism of global system
Antalya steps up push to become gastronomy destination

Antalya steps up push to become gastronomy destination
Çanakkale’s historic shipwrecks to become protected diving sanctuary

Çanakkale’s historic shipwrecks to become protected diving sanctuary
Spanish tourist arrivals to Türkiye quadruple over past decade

Spanish tourist arrivals to Türkiye quadruple over past decade
Turkish Basketball Federation urges EuroLeague action after insults aimed at coach in Tel Aviv

Turkish Basketball Federation urges EuroLeague action after insults aimed at coach in Tel Aviv
Türkiye overtakes Italy to become world’s second-biggest olive oil producer

Türkiye overtakes Italy to become world’s second-biggest olive oil producer
WORLD Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

Syria denies reports of extending SDF ceasefire as sources say truce may be prolonged

Syria’s Foreign Ministry denied reports that a four-day ceasefire with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been extended, Syrian state television reported on Jan. 24.
ECONOMY Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch revises Türkiye outlook to positive, affirms BB- rating

Fitch Ratings upgraded its outlook Friday on Türkiye’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to positive from stable, while affirming the rating at “BB-.”
SPORTS Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez bids farewell to Australian Open in third round

Zeynep Sönmez’s historic run at the Australian Open ended on Jan. 23, losing 3-6, 7-6 (3), 3-6 to Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva in a third-round match.
﻿