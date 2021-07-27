Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained

  • July 27 2021 09:10:47

Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained

MELBOURNE-Agence France-Presse
Melbourne to lift virus lockdown as Delta outbreak contained

Melbourne’s coronavirus lockdown will be lifted late on July 27, as authorities signalled a Delta variant outbreak in Australia’s second-biggest city had been contained.

Neighbouring South Australia state will also ease stay-at-home rules, but the country’s largest city Sydney was facing a likely extension to a lockdown now in its fifth week.

After almost two weeks under stay-at-home orders, millions in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will exit their fifth lockdown just before midnight Tuesday.

The state had now "seen off two Delta outbreaks" in recent months, premier Dan Andrews said.

"It’s not over, though, and we’ve got to be vigilant against this virus, the Delta strain, in the days and weeks and months ahead until we get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can," he added.

"That is some time away."

Schools, restaurants and shops will reopen but restrictions including mask-wearing will remain.

For at least two weeks, people cannot invite visitors into their homes and numbers at outdoor gatherings will be limited.
Victoria detected 10 new cases Monday, with all in quarantine while infectious.

In Sydney, officials announced 172 new cases linked to an outbreak that began in June when a local driver contracted the virus from an international flight crew.

Australia was lauded for its early pandemic success, after slamming shut its international borders and moving quickly to quash COVID-19 clusters.

But with a largely unvaccinated population, it has struggled to respond to the highly contagious Delta variant, repeatedly sending cities into lockdown.

Roughly 13 percent of Australians have been vaccinated, with low supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech shots and scepticism about the AstraZeneca jab.

The country has recorded more than 33,000 infections and 920 COVID-related deaths in a population of 25 million.

vaccine,

WORLD Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gate of Hell to open to visitors

    Gate of Hell to open to visitors

  2. World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

    World-famous ‘Dilbar’ yacht passes through Istanbul Strait

  3. Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

    Ankara criticizes Austrian leader's statement on Afghan refugees

  4. Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

    Gladiator, Braveheart actor dies in Turkey resort

  5. Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths

    Turkey reports 18,809 new coronavirus cases, 63 more deaths
Recommended
Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil
Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end US combat mission in Iraq
Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush

Titmus wins duel in the pool as Dressel launches Olympic gold rush
UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan
French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine rules

French parliament OKs restaurant COVID pass, vaccine rules
Beijing urges Washington to stop demonising China as US official visits

Beijing urges Washington to stop 'demonising' China as US official visits
WORLD Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisia president sacks defense minister amid political turmoil

Tunisian President Kais Saied sacked the defense minister on July 26, a day after ousting the prime minister and suspending parliament, plunging the young democracy into constitutional crisis in the midst of a pandemic.

ECONOMY Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

Turkey gets 95,373 trademark applications in 1st half of 2021

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 95,373 trademark applications in the first half of 2021, official figures showed on July 26. 
SPORTS Turkish womens volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team start Olympics with win over China

Turkish women's volleyball team won their first game at the Tokyo Olympics on July 25.