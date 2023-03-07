Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

NEW YORK
Mel Brooks releases ‘History of the World’ sequel, 40 years on

Better late than never: More than 40 years after Mel Brooks released his slapstick movie “History of the World: Part 1,” the 96-year-old has finally served up part two.

The sequel to the cult 1981 film that parodies religion and key moments in history can be seen on the American streaming platform Hulu that started on March 6 in series format.

Brooks lends his voice to eight episodes of “History of the World, Part II,” which he produced and co-wrote with actors Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, and Wanda Sykes.

“His comedy mind is still so sharp. I mean, the guy has an insane life force and he’s still got jokes,” Kroll said last month about Brooks, whose career began in the 1940s.

“History of the World: Part 1” enjoyed worldwide success for its often crude jokes that lampooned historical figures from the Stone Age to the French Revolution.

Brooks played a clumsy Moses who dropped and smashed a stone containing more commandments than the ten that appear in the bible, a satirical Roman Empire character called Comicus, and a lecherous Louis XVI who used his position to harass women.

The film ended with an announcement that there would be a sequel featuring an ice-skating Hitler.

Forty-two years later, the New York-born Brooks has kept his promise.

Born in 1926 to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, Brooks has spent his life mocking Hitler in various productions, including his hit musical “The Producers.”

“History of the World, Part II,” revisits the betrayal of Jesus by Judas, the invention of the telephone, the U.S. Civil War, the Russian Revolution, and the allied invasion of Normandy.

Brooks is one of the few entertainers to have won the “EGOT,” an Emmy Award for television, a Grammy Award for music, an Oscar for film and a Tony Award for stage.

Between puns, misunderstandings and funny anachronisms, Brooks’ distinctive farcical humor is updated for the age of social media in his latest offering.

Viewers are invited to the writing sessions of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet and the photo session of the Yalta conference with victorious World War II leaders Winston Churchill, Franklin Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin.

They are even taken behind the scenes of negotiations in the Middle East peace process.

“I personally think right now in comedy you can still say and do insane things,” said Kroll.

“You just have to be a little more thoughtful about how and why you’re saying them,” he added.

TÜRKIYE Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

    Election-hopeful CHP leader vows new beginning for Türkiye

  2. Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

    Opposition to implement 12-item road map if elected

  3. MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

    MHP leader accuses ‘Table of Six’ of being ‘unprincipled’

  4. Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

    Türkiye, Sweden, Finland to hold trilateral mechanism meeting

  5. Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

    Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference
Recommended
Oscar shorts highlight man’s destruction of planet

Oscar shorts highlight man’s destruction of planet
Nemrut’s statues stay strong, tumuli ruined

Nemrut’s statues stay strong, tumuli ruined
Netflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular manga

Netflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular manga
Rachael Ray’s talk show will end after 17 years on air

Rachael Ray’s talk show will end after 17 years on air
‘Creed III’ punches its way to top of box office

‘Creed III’ punches its way to top of box office
‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates Spirit Awards

‘Everything Everywhere’ dominates Spirit Awards
WORLD Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Canadian official to examine Chinese election interference

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday he will appoint a special investigator to decide whether there should be a public inquiry into reports of Chinese interference in Canada's elections.

ECONOMY Turkish watchdog says its fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Turkish watchdog says it's fining Musk over Twitter takeover

Türkiye’s competition watchdog said on March 6 it was fining Twitter owner Elon Musk for taking over the social media platform without first seeking the watchdog's permission.
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after earthquake break

Two clubs will be missing when the Turkish Süper Lig resumes this weekend after an earthquake break of almost a month.