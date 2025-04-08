Medical charity reports malnourished cases in Greek migrant camp

Medical charity reports malnourished cases in Greek migrant camp

ATHENS
Medical charity reports malnourished cases in Greek migrant camp

A medical charity working in Greece has diagnosed six young children living in a migrant facility on the eastern Aegean island of Samos as suffering from malnutrition, the first time its doctors have made such a diagnosis since the facility opened in 2021.

The Greek section of Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French acronym MSF, said that its staff had diagnosed the children, who are aged between 6 months and 6 years old, with moderate to severe acute malnutrition and in need of immediate medical intervention.

“Children make up about 25 percent of the [camp’s] population, yet pediatric care remains insufficient, not only within the center but on the entire island of Samos,” MSF Greece’s Director General Christina Psarra said in a news release.

The six children, who hailed from Afghanistan and Syria, all arrived in the camp with their families within the last two to three months, Psarra said.

However, “definitely the conditions in the camp have made things more difficult and have had an aggravating effect,” she said.

Psarra said that while meals were provided for the camp’s residents, the diet “is not nutritious for children of this age.”

The situation was exacerbated by the severance nine months ago of a stipend provided to asylum seekers in Greece, which had allowed them to purchase fresh food and other basic necessities, she added.

Officially designated as a “closed controlled access center,” the European Union-funded migrant camp in Samos, built on a hillside about 8 kilometers from the island’s main port of Vathy, was opened in 2021 to replace a massively overcrowded camp that had developed on the town’s fringes.

The camp, which is guarded by police and private security, has a capacity of 3,664 people and as of April 7, it was housing 3,176 people.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

    Erdoğan praises Turkish police, condemns attacks amid protests

  2. EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

    EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

  3. President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

    President to meet DEM Party delegation for PKK talks

  4. Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

    Erdoğan says Türkiye will weather global trade war

  5. Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation

    Turkish Cyprus approves school headscarf regulation
Recommended
Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership
Israeli strikes leave all Gaza universities in ruins

Israeli strikes leave all Gaza universities in ruins
Flights, ferries halted in Greece as unions call general strike

Flights, ferries halted in Greece as unions call general strike
Italys Meloni says to visit US for tariff talks April 17

Italy's Meloni says to visit US for tariff talks April 17
Pezeshkian insists Tehran does not seek a nuclear bomb

Pezeshkian insists Tehran does not seek a nuclear bomb
Legal status of migrants who used Biden-era app revoked

Legal status of migrants who used Biden-era app revoked
Germany back on track says Merz, unveiling new coalition

Germany 'back on track' says Merz, unveiling new coalition
WORLD Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

Syria launches diplomatic restructuring under new leadership

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani has announced a restructuring of the country's diplomatic missions, following a decision to replace two pillars of ousted strongman Bashar al-Assad's foreign service.
ECONOMY EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

EU greenlights first set of tariffs hitting back at US

The EU on Wednesday adopted its first measures hitting back at President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught, targeting more than 20 billion euros of U.S. products including soybeans, motorcycles and beauty products.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿