’Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

  • February 09 2022 07:00:00

’Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

LOS ANGELES
’Matrix’ co-producer sues Warner over streaming release

A co-producer of “The Matrix Resurrections” is suing Warner Bros. alleging breach of contract over the studio’s decision to release the movie on a streaming platform at the same time as it hit theatres, a report said on Feb. 7.

The suit, filed in Los Angeles, is the latest chapter in a growing battle between those who stand to profit from cinematic releases and Hollywood studios who want to grow their streaming services.

It follows a very public spat between Scarlett Johansson and Disney in which the “Black Widow” star sued for loss of earnings because the film hit Disney+ while it was still in theatres. The two sides later settled out of court.

WarnerMedia, the parent of Warner Bros. released its entire 2021 catalogue on HBO Max, as Hollywood grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic and closed theatres.

The suit by Village Roadshow Entertainment Group alleges the studio moved “The Matrix Resurrections” release date to 2021 from its originally scheduled 2022 to help drive more subscriptions to HBO Max, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“WB’s sole purpose in moving the release date of ’The Matrix Resurrections’ forward was to create a desperately needed wave of year-end HBO Max premium subscriptions from what it knew would be a blockbuster film,” the suit said, according to the Journal.

“Despite knowing full well that it would decimate the film’s box office revenue and deprive Village Roadshow of any economic upside that WB and its affiliates would enjoy,” the suit said.

“The Matrix Resurrections” is the fourth installment of the original reality-or-simulation Keanu Reeves vehicle.

By early February it had grossed around $37 million at the North American box office.

“The Matrix,” by contrast, took $172 million.

WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store
MOST POPULAR

  1. Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

    Construction near iconic mosque sparks row

  2. Rain, strong winds disrupt daily life in Istanbul

    Rain, strong winds disrupt daily life in Istanbul

  3. NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

    NATO chief thanks Erdoğan for efforts to solve Ukraine crisis

  4. Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

    Greece seeking ways to counter Turkish drones

  5. Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year

    Most expensive airline ticket sold at 33,000 Turkish Liras last year
Recommended
Candid talk with Elif Sanchez on her musical journey, first album

Candid talk with Elif Sanchez on her musical journey, first album
’Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77k

’Hey Jude’ NFT fetches $77k
Razzies add ’Worst performance by Bruce Willis’ category

Razzies add ’Worst performance by Bruce Willis’ category
Paul Gauguin’s ‘Mata Mua’ returns to Madrid

Paul Gauguin’s ‘Mata Mua’ returns to Madrid
Anna Karenina ballet to be on stage in June

Anna Karenina ballet to be on stage in June
Lebanon returns 337 artifacts of different eras to Iraq

Lebanon returns 337 artifacts of different eras to Iraq
WORLD Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

Union says Starbucks fired organizing committee at US store

A union representing Starbucks employees on Tuesday accused the coffee chain of firing workers attempting to organize in the US state of Tennessee.
ECONOMY Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan hikes net profit forecast again despite chip shortage

Nissan on Feb. 8 hiked its annual net profit forecast again on strong interim results, aiming to weather the global chip shortage as it shifts focus to electric vehicles.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.