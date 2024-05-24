Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead

Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead

PORT MORESBY
Massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea, many feared dead

More than 100 people are believed to have been killed on May 24 in a landslide that buried a village in a remote, mountainous part of Papua New Guinea, and an emergency response is underway, the South Pacific island nation's leader and news media said.

The landslide reportedly hit Kaokalam village in Enga province, about 600 kilometers northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, at roughly 3 a.m.

Residents said estimates of the death toll were above 100, although authorities have not confirmed that figure. Villagers said the number of people killed could be much higher.

Prime Minister James Marape said authorities were responding.

“We are sending in disaster officials, PNG Defense Force, and the Department of Works and Highways to ... start relief work, recovery of bodies, and reconstruction of infrastructure,” he added.

Videos on social media showed residents pulling out bodies buried under rocks and trees.

Papua New Guinea is a diverse, developing nation of mostly subsistence farmers with 800 languages. There are few roads outside the larger cites.

With 10 million people, it is also the most populous South Pacific nation after Australia, which is home to some 27 million.

Telecommunications are poor, particularly outside Port Moresby where government data show 56% of the nation's social media users reside. Only 1.66 million people across the country use the internet and 85% of the population lives in rural areas.

deaths,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting
LATEST NEWS

  1. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  2. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

  3. Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

    Work on Rome subway enters crucial phase

  4. Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes

    Escaped Iranian director presents latest film at Cannes

  5. Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

    Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania
Recommended
Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania
ICJ orders Israel to immediately halt offensive in Rafah

ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' offensive in Rafah
UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar

UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar
Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán

Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán
US authorities report another human case of bird flu

US authorities report another human case of bird flu

EU staff voice concern over union’s Gaza response

EU staff voice concern over union’s Gaza response
Russia stopped in Kharkiv, Ukraine counterattacking: Kiev

Russia 'stopped' in Kharkiv, Ukraine counterattacking: Kiev
WORLD Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

Spell-casting is fairly common in Tanzania, which has the highest percentage of albino population in the world. There are many who cast spells using an albino's limb or skin in the hopes of rising to a prominent position or reaping a handsome profit.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿