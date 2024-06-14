Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins

Le Pen pledges 'unity government' if party wins

PARIS
Le Pen pledges unity government if party wins

France's Marine Le Pen said on June 14 her far-right party could win forthcoming snap parliamentary elections and form a "national unity government" if it did.

"We have the possibility of winning these elections, of forming a national unity government.... We need to pull France out of the rut," the former presidential candidate from the National Rally (RN) party said.

"We will gather all French people – men and women of goodwill - who are aware of the catastrophic situation in our country," she said, adding it would be up to RN party leader Jordan Bardella to "choose his team" when the time came.

President Emmanuel Macron made the gamble of calling the two-round parliamentary elections on June 30 and July 7 after the RN scored more than double that of his centrist alliance in European Parliament elections on Sunday.

Macron has long sought to keep the far right RN out of power.

Bardella, 28, took over from Le Pen as chairman of the RN in 2022.

In recent years, she has sought to rid the party of the racist and anti-Semitic imprint left by her father and party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen is widely expected to run for a fourth time in the 2027 presidential election.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling Peoples Alliance

Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance
LATEST NEWS

  1. Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

    Erdoğan affirms commitment to ruling People's Alliance

  2. Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

    Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

  3. 93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

    93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

  4. Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

    Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

  5. Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

    Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Recommended
Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit
93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference

93 countries sign letter to back ICC against political interference
Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap

Iran, Sweden free prisoners in Oman-mediated swap
Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media

Russian journalist killed in Ukraine drone strike: Media
Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity

Norway gives $103 mln to Ukraine to secure electricity
Team Melodi woos India as video goes viral

Team 'Melodi' woos India as video goes viral
New Caledonia int’l airport to reopen today

New Caledonia int’l airport to reopen today
WORLD Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

Nuclear fears in focus at Ukraine peace summit

The international Ukraine peace summit focused Sunday on food security, avoiding a nuclear disaster and returning deported children from Russia as countries outlined building blocks towards ending the war.

ECONOMY FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

FAA probing titanium on some Boeing and Airbus jets

U.S. air regulators are investigating whether there are safety risks after titanium with counterfeit authentication wound up on commercial jets, officials have said.

SPORTS Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye set for strong support at Euros from diaspora

Türkiye can expect a wave of support from the Turkish-German community at Euro 2024, reflecting the deep-rooted connections between the two nations.
﻿