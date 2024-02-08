Martı acquires Zoba’s optimization platform

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s leading mobility super app Martı Technologies, Inc. and Zoba Inc., the world’s leader in fleet optimization solutions for two-wheeled electric vehicle operations, have announced that Martı acquired all of the intellectual property and software assets of Zoba.

Zoba’s AI-powered SaaS platform and dynamic fleet optimization algorithms are expected to enable two-wheeled electric vehicle operators to generate more revenue and reduce their field operations costs.

The acquisition is part of Martı’s focus on creating operational efficiencies in its two-wheeled electric vehicle operations, which include a fleet of over 40,000 e-bikes, e-mopeds, and e-scooters.

The Company embarked on its operational efficiency enhancing projects in 2023 and is further building on its efforts in 2024. The acquisition follows a pilot project that Martı completed with Zoba in October and November 2023, in which the use of Zoba software to optimize Martı’s vehicle deployment locations increased ridership of Martı vehicles and had a positive contribution to profitability.

“As part of our efforts to increase revenue and reduce the costs of our two-wheeled electric vehicle operations, we performed pilot projects with several optimization software providers. We achieved the best results using Zoba’s software, and are excited to bring onboard this best-in-class software in an effort to increase the availability of our vehicles for our riders and reduce our field operations costs,” said Oğuz Alper Öktem, the CEO of Martı.

Germany's Scholz urges EU, US to do more on Ukraine aid
