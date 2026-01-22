Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

MANILA
Marcos hit with impeachment complaint

(L-R) House of Representatives Sara Elago, Antonio Tinio and Louise Co show the documents as endorsers of the impeachment complaint against Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, suburban Manila on January 22, 2026. (Photo by TED ALJIBE / AFP)

Members of Philippine civil society groups filed an impeachment complaint against President Ferdinand Marcos Thursday, accusing him of systematically bilking taxpayers out of billions of dollars for bogus flood control projects.

Rage over so-called ghost infrastructure projects has been building for months in the archipelago country of 116 million, where entire towns were buried in floodwaters driven by powerful typhoons in the past year.

Thursday’s filing, endorsed by the Makabayan bloc, a coalition of left-wing political parties, accuses Marcos of betraying the public trust by packing the national budget with projects aimed at redirecting funds to allies.

"The President institutionalized a mechanism to siphon over $9.2 billion in flood control funds, directing them into the hands of favored cronies and contractors and converting public coffers into a private war chest for the 2025 [mid-term] elections," a summary of the filing seen by AFP says.

It also accuses the president of directly soliciting kickbacks, a charge that relies heavily on unproven allegations made by a former congressman who fled the country while under investigation.

Marcos has consistently noted that he was the one who put the issue of ghost projects center stage and taken credit for pushing investigations that have seen scores of construction firm owners, government officials and lawmakers implicated.

Philippines ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

    Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

  2. Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

    Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran, Erdoğan says Pezeshkian

  3. Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to be one of leading nations in new world order: Erdoğan

  4. Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

    Officials say perpetrators identified in border flag attack

  5. İYİ Party retools top board following convention

    İYİ Party retools top board following convention
Recommended
Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE
Japan suspends restart of worlds biggest nuclear plant

Japan suspends restart of world's biggest nuclear plant
Iran Guards chief says finger on trigger, warns US against miscalculations

Iran Guards chief says 'finger on trigger', warns US against 'miscalculations'
Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence

Syria says SDF exploits ISIL fight to justify existence
Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington

Interim Venezuela leader to visit Washington
New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing

New Zealand landslips kill at least two, others missing
WORLD Zelensky suggests trilateral talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

Zelensky suggests 'trilateral' talks between Russia, US, Ukraine in UAE

The United Arab Emirates will host "trilateral" talks on the Ukraine war this week with Ukrainian, U.S. and Russian officials, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.

ECONOMY Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rally as Trump drops Greenland tariff threats

Stocks rallied Thursday after President Donald Trump rowed back on threats to hit key European countries with tariffs over their opposition to a US takeover of Greenland.
SPORTS Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Sönmez soaks in acclaim on historic Melbourne run

Emerging Turkish talent Zeynep Sönmez said she had never known an atmosphere like it as she extended her trailblazing Australian Open run on Wednesday in front of an electric crowd.

﻿