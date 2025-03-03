Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February

Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February

ISTANBUL
Manufacturing PMI rises slightly in February

The headline manufacturing PMI rose slightly to 48.3 in February from 48 in January, but it remained below the 50 no-change mark, data provider S&P Global has revealed.

The February data pointed to a moderation of business conditions midway through the opening quarter of the year, it said, adding that the health of the sector has eased continuously since April 2024.

Any figure greater than 50 indicates overall improvement in the sector.

Business conditions remained challenging in the Turkish manufacturing sector in February as muted market demand fed through to slower new orders, output and employment, said S&P.

Meanwhile, rates of both input cost and output price inflation quickened from the start of the year.

New business eased for the twentieth consecutive month and at a solid pace, albeit with the rate of moderation easing from January, according to S&P.

“Weakness was also seen with regards to new export orders, which slowed to the greatest extent since last October,” it said.

The latest rise in input prices was sharp, and linked by panelists to increased costs for raw materials and staff, as well as the inflationary impact of currency weakness, it noted.

Suppliers' delivery times lengthened marginally again in February, with delays linked to price increases and geopolitical issues.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

    Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

  2. Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

    Europe's security unimaginable without Türkiye: Erdoğan

  3. Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

    Türkiye condemns Israel for blocking aid into Gaza

  4. Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

    Zelensky says ceasefire without guarantees 'will be failure'

  5. Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

    Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Recommended
Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region
Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program

Albaraka Türk joins IFC’s global trade finance program
Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February
Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant

Hyundai Motor Türkiye to produce EVs at its İzmit plant
Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent

Inflation slows for ninth consecutive month, declining below 40 percent
Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve

Trump names cryptocurrencies in US strategic reserve
WORLD Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over worst statement

Trump in fresh Zelensky attack over 'worst statement'

Donald Trump said Monday that Washington would "not put up with" Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric much longer, as the U.S. president prepared to meet his top team after a disastrous Oval Office row with the Ukrainian leader.

ECONOMY Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

Kärcher Türkiye rises to leadership in Southern Europe region

With its outstanding growth figures in 2024, Kärcher Türkiye has outperformed other major markets in its region, securing the leadership position in Southern Europe, which also includes Spain, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Greece.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿