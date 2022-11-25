Manufacturing capacity utilization eases in November

ANKARA
The capacity utilization rate (CUR) in the manufacturing sector declined from 76.9 percent in October to 75.9 percent in November, data from the Central Bank have shown.

In the durable consumer goods industry, the usage rate eased from 74 percent to 72.1, while the CUR in the non-durable goods sector dropped from 74.9 percent to 74.5 percent.

Companies operating in the consumer goods sector worked at 74.1 percent capacity in November, down from the previous month’s 74.7 percent.

In the food industry, the capacity utilization rate remained unchanged at 75.2 percent, while in the intermediate goods sector, CUR was down from 76.7 percent to 75.4 percent.

The CUR in the capital goods sector dropped from 77.4 percent in October to 76.8 percent in November.

Separately, the Central Bank said on Nov. 24 that the real estate sector confidence index declined from 100.3 in October to 97.9 in November.
Any index figure above the 100 mark indicates optimism among companies.

The sub-index for production volume in the next three months fell from 109.4 to 105.5, but the index for current orders improved from 79.7 last month to 81.6 in November.

The index for export orders in the next three months declined from 105.4 to 102.9.

The index measuring companies’ assessment of the general business situation rose from 82.9 in October to 85.1 in November.

Meanwhile, business morale in the retail and construction sectors improved but declined in the services sector in November, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The confidence index in the retail sector advanced 2.1 percent month-on-month after rising 3 percent in October, while the pace of growth in the confidence index in the construction sector eased from 2.8 percent to 1.2 percent.

Confidence in the services sector, which inched up 0.9 percent in October, fell 1 percent in November.

