Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

  • December 28 2021 09:03:00

Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

ANKARA
Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey’s manufacturing industry increased by 0.6 percentage points on a monthly basis to 78.6 percent in November, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey released on Dec. 27. 

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 80.3 percent for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 73.3 percent for durable consumer goods. Capacity usage rate was 76.1 percent for consumer goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.9 percent in this month, while the lowest was in leather production at 66.6 percent.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business tendency survey from local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

The monthly data, which was collected from 1,759 companies in December, does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions.
Meanwhile, the Real Sector Confidence Index stood at at 106.1 in December by a monthly decrease of 2.3 points, the Central Bank’s business tendency statistics showed.

Order expectations, employment, current stocks and production volume plans for the following three months indicated positive results, whereas opinions about the general course of businesses, orders in the last three months and expectations for fixed investment expenditures over the next 12 months dragged the index down, the Central Bank said.

Business tendency statistics intend to produce indicators that will show short-term tendencies in the manufacturing industry, considering the assessments of the senior managers, about the recent past, current situation and their expectations regarding the future course of business conditions.

Economy,

WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide
MOST POPULAR

  1. Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

    Influencer sentenced to five months after sharing ‘obscene posts’ taken in Amsterdam

  2. Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

    Turkish-Armenian envoys to hold first meeting in Moscow: Minister

  3. Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

    Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

  4. Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

    Probe launched over terror links of some Istanbul Municipality staff

  5. THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct

    THY staff members to get pay rise over 60 pct
Recommended
Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December
Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list

Trendyol in top three in ‘mega-rounds’ list
Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister

Turkey to produce ‘sweet’ natural gas, says minister
Turkish watchdog fines Binance

Turkish watchdog fines Binance
New law requires YouTubers to pay taxes

New law requires YouTubers to pay taxes
Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone

Afghanistan’s asset freeze hurts everyone
WORLD US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

US halves asymptomatic COVID isolation period as cases surge worldwide

The United States on Dec. 27 halved the isolation period for asymptomatic COVID cases in a bid to blunt mass Omicron-induced disruption, as infections hit new highs in multiple U.S. states and Europe, wreaking havoc on global air travel.

ECONOMY Sectoral confidence indices down in December

Sectoral confidence indices down in December

The confidence in Turkey’s main sectors dropped in December month on month, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Dec. 27. 
SPORTS Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Leader Trabzon play high-flying Başakşehir

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor wants to end the year on a high note when it hosts on-form Başakşehir on Dec. 25 in a week 19 game.