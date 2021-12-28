Manufacturing capacity slightly up in December

ANKARA

The capacity utilization rate (CUR) of Turkey’s manufacturing industry increased by 0.6 percentage points on a monthly basis to 78.6 percent in November, according to a Turkish Central Bank survey released on Dec. 27.

Among the main industrial groups, the highest CUR was 80.3 percent for intermediate goods, while the lowest was 73.3 percent for durable consumer goods. Capacity usage rate was 76.1 percent for consumer goods.

On the sectoral side, the highest capacity usage was in the manufacturing of wood and wood/cork products, excluding furniture, at 84.9 percent in this month, while the lowest was in leather production at 66.6 percent.

The figures are based on responses to the bank’s business tendency survey from local units operating in the manufacturing industry, the bank said.

The monthly data, which was collected from 1,759 companies in December, does not reflect the bank’s views or predictions.

Meanwhile, the Real Sector Confidence Index stood at at 106.1 in December by a monthly decrease of 2.3 points, the Central Bank’s business tendency statistics showed.

Order expectations, employment, current stocks and production volume plans for the following three months indicated positive results, whereas opinions about the general course of businesses, orders in the last three months and expectations for fixed investment expenditures over the next 12 months dragged the index down, the Central Bank said.

Business tendency statistics intend to produce indicators that will show short-term tendencies in the manufacturing industry, considering the assessments of the senior managers, about the recent past, current situation and their expectations regarding the future course of business conditions.