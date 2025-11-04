Manisa’s UNESCO-listed Sardes launches night museum experience

MANİSA

Sardes Ancient City in the western province of Manisa, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July, has officially launched its “night museum” experience after the completion of lighting works.

Starting from mid-April 2026, visitors will be able to explore the ancient city under the glow of special lighting that illuminates its millennia-old ruins, including the Temple of Artemis, the Gymnasium and the Roman bath complex.

Once the capital of the Lydian Kingdom and regarded as the birthplace of the first minted coin in history, Sardes has long stood as one of Anatolia’s most significant archaeological treasures.

The newly completed lighting and landscaping project now allows visitors to rediscover the site’s grandeur after dark — its golden-lit columns and stone structures casting a striking contrast against the night sky.

Speaking to reporters during his visit to the Manisa Museum, Justice and Development Party (AKP) Manisa Deputy Mücahit Arınç stressed the importance of preserving and passing down the region’s rich cultural heritage.

“Protecting the thousands of years of heritage found on these lands and carrying it into the future is one of our greatest responsibilities,” he said.

Arınç underlined that Manisa holds immense untapped potential in the field of cultural tourism. “Manisa is a treasure trove of historical and archaeological assets,” he said, highlighting that the effort to coordinate institutions and ministries for the preservation of these treasures.

He added that Manisa has drawn growing attention in recent years through initiatives such as its inclusion in the Culture Route Festival, which brings together gastronomy, exhibitions, theater and concerts across numerous venues.

Referring to the newly launched night museum experience, Arınç said, “Restoration work at Sardes has been ongoing for years, and with this project, we are bringing a modern concept of night museum to life. The lighting has been completed, and as promised, Sardes will now welcome visitors in an entirely new light.”

The site, now the 22nd from Türkiye to be recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage “living heritage” site, continues to draw both international and domestic interest as a symbol of the region’s deep historical and cultural roots.