Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe

Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe

ISTANBUL
Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe

Popular music group Manifest has been released under judicial control after giving statements to prosecutors in Istanbul over allegations of “indecent acts” and “exhibitionism.”

The court imposed a travel ban and required members to report regularly as part of the investigation, launched following their Sept. 6 concert at Küçükçiftlik Park.

In a social media post, the group said, “We have given our statements, we are free now,” adding that while they take full responsibility for their stage performance, their intention was not to offend sensitivities.

They also underlined their goal of representing Türkiye on the global stage and stated they would not make further comments.

The prosecution alleged that their dances and show elements violated public morals and could negatively affect children and youth. The Sept. 6 concert was their first 18+ event since debuting in February, and tickets — around 12,000 — were sold out.

Presidential Chief Adviser Oktay Saral criticized the group in a Sept. 7 post, calling for legal action.

Formed by winners of Hypers New Media’s Big5 Türkiye talent contest, Manifest has quickly risen to fame, with millions of fans and over 4.2 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world
LATEST NEWS

  1. Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

    Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

  2. Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

    Cash-strappred Cuba faces escalating energy crisis

  3. Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

    Merck ditches plan for $1.4 bln research centre in UK

  4. Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

    Immigration raid could chill investment, says South Korea

  5. Village museum being planned at Sayburç

    Village museum being planned at Sayburç
Recommended
Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne

Drought, heat waves lower river levels in Edirne
Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists

Antalya Aquarium draws foreign tourists
Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions

Türkiye’s Aselsan unveils new Korkut air defense system with smart munitions
Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event

Fidan urges regional action for global justice at Montenegro event
Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise

Türkiye hosts NATO drill alongside Turkish Cyprus exercise
Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system

Police launch raids on illegal betting ring linked to data breach system
Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil

Acting mayor of Beykoz resigns from CHP amid turmoil
WORLD Qatar says Netanyahu must be brought to justice over strikes

Qatar says Netanyahu must be 'brought to justice' over strikes

Qatar's prime minister warned Wednesday that an unprecedented Israeli strike in Doha targeting Hamas killed hope for Gaza hostages, calling for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu to be "brought to justice".

ECONOMY Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy expected to remain top wine producer in world

Italy is expected to enjoy a good 2025 harvest and clinch the world's leading producer label once again, according to estimates presented by Italy's Agriculture Ministry and its wine union.

SPORTS Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye eyes semifinal spot at EuroBasket

Türkiye will play Poland on Sept. 9 in the quarterfinal of the EuroBasket 2025 as it continues its quest for a medal at the tournament.
﻿