Manifest members released under judicial control after concert probe

ISTANBUL

Popular music group Manifest has been released under judicial control after giving statements to prosecutors in Istanbul over allegations of “indecent acts” and “exhibitionism.”

The court imposed a travel ban and required members to report regularly as part of the investigation, launched following their Sept. 6 concert at Küçükçiftlik Park.

In a social media post, the group said, “We have given our statements, we are free now,” adding that while they take full responsibility for their stage performance, their intention was not to offend sensitivities.

They also underlined their goal of representing Türkiye on the global stage and stated they would not make further comments.

The prosecution alleged that their dances and show elements violated public morals and could negatively affect children and youth. The Sept. 6 concert was their first 18+ event since debuting in February, and tickets — around 12,000 — were sold out.

Presidential Chief Adviser Oktay Saral criticized the group in a Sept. 7 post, calling for legal action.

Formed by winners of Hypers New Media’s Big5 Türkiye talent contest, Manifest has quickly risen to fame, with millions of fans and over 4.2 million monthly Spotify listeners.