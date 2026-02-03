Majority of Danes now see US as adversary: poll

COPENHAGEN
Hundreds of Danish veterans, many of whom fought alongside U.S. troops, stage a silent protest as they march from Kastellet to the American embassy in Copenhagen on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Sixty percent of Danes now consider the United States an adversary, with less than a fifth seeing the fellow NATO member as an ally, a poll conducted for public broadcaster DR showed Tuesday.

Denmark has traditionally been an ardent U.S. ally and continues to call Washington its "closest ally", but tensions have mounted in recent weeks over Trump's desire to take over Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory.

Asked if they would describe the United States "as an ally or an adversary" given the current state of affairs, only 17 percent said they considered the United States an "ally", according to a new poll, DR reported.

Twenty percent of respondents answered that they didn't know and three percent said they did not wish to answer.

Trump in January backed down from his threats to seize the Arctic territory, which, through Denmark, is a member of NATO.

His threats plunged the transatlantic alliance into its deepest crisis in years.

The poll was conducted by analyst firm Epinion which surveyed 1,053 Danes over the age of 18 between Jan. 21 and 28.

On Jan. 17, thousands of Danes joined a protest march from central Copenhagen to the U.S. embassy to protest against Trump's push to take over Greenland.

On Saturday, thousands again marched on the U.S. embassy in Copenhagen, this time in a silent protest organised by Denmark's Veterans' Association after Donald Trump downplayed the role of non-U.S. NATO troops in Afghanistan.

Trump says Iranian leader 'should be very worried' amid questions over talks
