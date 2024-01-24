Major defense firms sign cooperation deal

ANKARA

Two of Türkiye’s biggest defense firms, Aselsan and Havelsan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on business sharing, which includes more efficient use of common resources.

Haluk Görgün, president of Defense Industries, Ahmet Akyol, general manager of Aselsan, and Mehmet Akif Nacar, general manager of Havelsan, attended the signing ceremony on Jan. 23 in Ankara.

Speaking at the ceremony, Görgün pointed out that they support the cooperation of companies in areas where they may be lacking.

“I believe that with today's Memorandum of Understanding, a new synergy will be created between our companies,” he said.

“An agreement has been reached that will create the interests of both companies and the country in overlapping areas. With the MoU, we will see a more efficient process where duplication is avoided and prioritization is well planned.”

Görgün emphasized that the synergy achieved through the agreement will increase the power of companies in international business, and that new opportunities will emerge with the increased use of national and domestic platforms abroad.

Akyol emphasized that global success stories have begun in the defense industry.

“Focusing on technology to produce ambitious products in the world league now seems to be one of the main strategies,” he said.

“We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will promote this activity. I believe that the MoU will increase cooperation and synergies.”

Nacar also noted that the agreement clarifies the overlapping activities between the two companies.

“As two companies, we have worked in harmony in the past,” he said.

“We have worked together on many projects. In order to use our common resources more efficiently and to avoid duplication of investments, we have defined our areas of work in many areas.”