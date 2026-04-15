Magyar says pro-Orban president must resign

BUDAPEST

Hungary's new leader Peter Magyar said on Wednesday he had told President Tamas Sulyok, a supporter of ousted Prime Minister Viktor Orban, that he should resign following Orban's election defeat.

Magyar, who routed the nationalist Orban in April 12's election, said he had issued the call to Sulyok during a meeting to discuss convening the new parliament, expected in early May.

"I repeated to him that, in my eyes and in the eyes of the Hungarian people, he is unworthy of embodying the unity of the Hungarian nation, incapable of ensuring respect for the law,” Magyar told journalists outside the presidential palace after the meeting.

If the president refuses to step down, Magyar added, his government will introduce a law removing him and "all the puppets nominated to top posts by the Orban system," adding that the posts included the chief prosecutor and the head of the constitutional court.

Magyar, whose Tisza party won a two-thirds legislative majority in the elections, giving the power to amend the constitution, said Hungary's new parliament would probably convene around May 6-7. He said he had pushed Sulyok to set the earliest date possible.

Orban, an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, lost the elections after 16 years in power. Trump had vocally endorsed Orban, but said Tuesday he liked Magyar, telling ABC News: "I think the new man's going to do a good job, he's a good man."

Trump noted that Magyar was formerly a member of Orban's party and said he had similar views on immigration, according to ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, who posted the remarks on X.

Magyar said yesterday he welcomed Trump's "very friendly" comments.