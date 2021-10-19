Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

ANKARA

A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region on Oct. 19 morning, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake's epicenter was off the coast of the Kaş district of Antalya province at 8.32 a.m. local time (0532GMT).

At a depth of 36 kilometers (22-mile), the tremors occurred 189 kilometers (117 miles) from Kaş.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.



