Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

  • October 19 2021 10:00:00

Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkey's Mediterranean region

ANKARA
Magnitude 6 quake hits Turkeys Mediterranean region

A magnitude 6 earthquake jolted Turkey's Mediterranean region on Oct. 19 morning, according to the nation's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the quake's epicenter was off the coast of the Kaş district of Antalya province at 8.32 a.m. local time (0532GMT).

At a depth of 36 kilometers (22-mile), the tremors occurred 189 kilometers (117 miles) from Kaş.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment
MOST POPULAR

  1. Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

    Invoice of half-million liras by Salt Bae’s restaurant causes uproar

  2. Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

    Prices of plots surge in Turkey due to pandemic

  3. Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

    Painting of most powerful Ottoman woman goes on sale

  4. Greek turns house into Turkish museum

    Greek turns house into Turkish museum

  5. Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

    Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case
Recommended
TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today

TRT World Forum 2021 Starts Today
Turkey forecasts ending 2021 with 9% growth, Erdoğan says

Turkey forecasts ending 2021 with 9% growth, Erdoğan says

US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department

US consulting with Turkey on resolving F-35 row: State Department
Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

Turkey summons envoys of 10 countries over remarks on Osman Kavala case

Turkey administers over 114 million doses of COVID vaccines

Turkey administers over 114 million doses of COVID vaccines
Erdoğans lawyers file complaints over CHP leaders political murder remarks

Erdoğan's lawyers file complaints over CHP leader's 'political murder' remarks
WORLD S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

S Africa rejects Russian Sputnik vaccine over HIV fears

South Africa’s health products regulator on Oct. 18 said it would not approve Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men.

ECONOMY Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro views Turkey as prime source of investment

Montenegro believes Turkey has the potential to be among the top five investors in the country, its economic development minister said recently.
SPORTS Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder quits playing football

Turkish midfielder Nuri Şahin has quit playing football to focus on a managerial role at the age of 33, he confirmed on Oct. 18. 