Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

  • March 29 2021 09:01:42

Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

ANKARA
Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea in the early hours of March 29, according to Turkey's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake occurred off the southwestern part of Crete Island at 02.26 a.m. local time (GMT 00.26) at a depth of 4.95 kilometers (around 3.07 miles).

The quake’s epicenter was 79 kilometers (49 miles) from Marmaris district in Turkey’s southern Muğla province.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

    Enchanting full moon in Istanbul

  2. Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

    Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

  3. Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

    Turkey approves development plans for Istanbul canal: Minister

  4. Turkey tells China to respect rights, freedoms of Uighur Turks

    Turkey tells China to respect rights, freedoms of Uighur Turks

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 31,076 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 3,208,173
Recommended
Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia

Turkey condemns church attack in Indonesia
Turkey witnesses rising interest in hair transplants amid pandemic: Expert

Turkey witnesses rising interest in hair transplants amid pandemic: Expert
Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkish foreign minister visits Tajikistan

Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups

Turkey to begin vaccinating people aged over 60 and risk groups
3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq

3 PKK terrorists neutralized by Turkish intel in N Iraq
Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks

Turkish, German interior ministers hold security talks
WORLD Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens killed in besieged Mozambique gas town

Dozens of people were killed in an attack on the northern Mozambique town of Palma this week, a spokesman for the country's defense and security forces said, including seven people when a convoy of cars was ambushed in an escape attempt.   
ECONOMY Turkeys oil imports down 24.7 pct in January 2021

Turkey's oil imports down 24.7 pct in January 2021

Turkey's total oil imports decreased by 24.7 percent to 2.65 million tonnes in January compared to the same month of 2020, according to data of Turkey's energy watchdog on March 28.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko claim 5th successive league win

Fenerbahçe Beko beat HDI Sigorta Afyon Belediye 97-87 in an away ING Basketball Süper Lig game to secure their fifth successive win on March 28.