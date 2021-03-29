Magnitude 4.1 earthquake strikes in Aegean Sea

ANKARA

A magnitude 4.1 earthquake struck in the Aegean Sea in the early hours of March 29, according to Turkey's disaster agency.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said the earthquake occurred off the southwestern part of Crete Island at 02.26 a.m. local time (GMT 00.26) at a depth of 4.95 kilometers (around 3.07 miles).

The quake’s epicenter was 79 kilometers (49 miles) from Marmaris district in Turkey’s southern Muğla province.