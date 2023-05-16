Macron vows to boost economy shaken by protests

Macron vows to boost economy shaken by protests

DUNKIRK
Macron vows to boost economy shaken by protests

Building factories to boost job creation and make France more independent - that’s President Emmanuel Macron’s ambition for the French economy.

It’s a big challenge, as France reels from protracted protests, rising food and energy prices and other fallout from the Ukraine war.

Macron last week announced a series of incentives to support innovative industries and transition towards greener technology.

They include tax credits in fields like battery production, electric cars, hydrogen and wind power, as well as accelerating authorization for industrial projects.

“France is changing, is getting adapted to the course of the world and I believe that we’re following the right path, which is to reindustrialize the country, to be more sovereign and more respectful of the climate and biodiversity,” Macron said on May 12 during a visit to Dunkirk.

Macron’s move comes after months of protests against his decision to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The unpopularity of the reform has weakened his government at parliament and hampered his economic strategy.

Unions have called for a new round of nationwide demonstrations on June 6. Meanwhile, opponents keep staging small protests, with people loudly banging pots and pans in places where Macron and government members are scheduled to travel.

Credit rating agency Fitch last month downgraded France’s sovereign credit rating, citing the protest movement. “Political deadlock and (sometimes violent) social movements pose a risk to Macron’s reform agenda,” the agency wrote.

On May 12, Macron announced two major investments, both in the battery sector: one worth 5.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion) by Taiwanese group Prologium, the other one via a joint venture of China’s XTC with French energy giant Orano worth 1.5 billion euros. They are expected to create 3,000 and 1,700 jobs in the area respectively by 2030.

He seized the occasion to present the pension reform as part of a “package” that has already produced “results.” “If we want to be more competitive, we must work a little longer,” he said.

Since he took office in 2017, Macron has cut business taxes. He has made it easier to hire and fire workers and more difficult for the unemployed to claim benefits, amid other pro-business policies.

For a fourth consecutive year, France was the European country that had attracted the greatest number of foreign investments, Macron said, citing a survey by EY last week.

WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

    Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

  2. Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

    Prosecutor ends probe of FBI's Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

  3. Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

    Kiev targeted in fresh attack as Europe renews weapons pledges

  4. Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

    Three-day Caravan Festival in Kilyos

  5. Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

    Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival
Recommended
Exports may gain momentum again, says association

Exports may gain momentum again, says association
Global developments may favor local cement companies

Global developments may favor local cement companies
Demand growing strong for secondhand cars

Demand growing strong for secondhand cars
Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival
China orders recall of 1.1 million Teslas

China orders recall of 1.1 million Teslas
Elevated food prices hit families in Argentina

Elevated food prices hit families in Argentina
WORLD Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greeks will vote on Sunday in the most unpredictable national polls in a decade with an inconclusive result likely to lead to the election needing to be re-run.

ECONOMY Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Newcrest snaps up its Australian rival

Australian mining company Newcrest said yesterday it had agreed to a takeover by U.S. rival Newmont, creating a world-leading gold producer in a deal worth 28.8 billion Australian dollars ($19 billion).

SPORTS Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

Istanbul tourism awaits UEFA final

The tourism sector in Istanbul is preparing for the UEFA Champions League Final to be played at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, with expections that about 50,000 fans will arrive in the city.