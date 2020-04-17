Macron questions China’s handling of coronavirus crisis

  • April 17 2020 09:23:31

Macron questions China’s handling of coronavirus crisis

PARIS-Anadolu Agency
Macron questions China’s handling of coronavirus crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on February 25, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

French President Emmanuel Macron on April 16 questioned China’s handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak, saying it was naive to suggest that it had dealt better with the crisis.    

Speaking to the London-based Financial Times newspaper, Macron said there is no comparison between countries where information flows freely and people can criticize their government and those where the truth is suppressed. 

"Given these differences, the choices made and what China is today, which I respect, let’s not be so naive as to say it’s been much better at handling this," he said. 

Macron also warned that if European Union countries do not launch a rescue fund that can issue joint debt to cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, populists in countries like Italy, Spain and perhaps France would take power.

He added that the richer EU members need to do more to pay for economic rebuilding if the bloc is to survive. 

Touching on the EU’s future, Macron said "we are at a moment of truth, which is to decide whether the European Union is a political project or just a market project. I think it’s a political project …We need financial transfers and solidarity, if only so that Europe holds on."

Since the beginning of the outbreak in France in March, more than 32,800 people have made a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Macron has extended the lockdown in the country until May 11.

Plans are in place for schools, daycare centers and businesses to reopen followed by cafes, bars and restaurants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

    Bakeries, pharmacies to be open during curfew

  2. Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 1,643 with 74,193 total cases

  3. Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

    Kittens rescued by firefighters’ artificial respiration

  4. Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

    Two chief Turkish Airlines pilots die from COVID-19

  5. Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact

    Turkey passes bill to tackle pandemic's impact
Recommended
UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Trump issues guidelines for states to reopen from virus

Trump issues guidelines for states to reopen from virus
Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases pass 2.1 million

Latest on the coronavirus: Global cases pass 2.1 million
Europe remains ‘in the eye’ of coronavirus storm: WHO

Europe remains ‘in the eye’ of coronavirus storm: WHO
Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 130,000 mark

WHO chief ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding

WHO chief ‘regrets’ Trump decision to halt funding
WORLD UN report: Pandemic turning into a child-rights crisis

UN report: Pandemic turning into a 'child-rights crisis'

Children have so far largely escaped the most severe symptoms of COVID-19 but the social and economic impact "is potentially catastrophic for millions of children," according to a U.N. report launched on April 16.
ECONOMY New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

New help for virus-hit firms from Turkey Wealth Fund

Under the new legislation, the (TWF) will now be able to buy or to become partners with companies facing difficulty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.