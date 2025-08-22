Macron, Merz, Tusk to visit Moldova to back its 'security, sovereignty'

PARIS

The leaders of France, Germany and Poland are to visit Moldova on Aug. 27 in a show of support for the EU-candidate country, which accuses Russia of seeking to destabilize it, the Elysee said on Aug. 22.

At the invitation of pro-European President Maia Sandu, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will travel to capital of Chisinau on the country's 34th anniversary of independence to "reaffirm their full support for Moldova's security, sovereignty, and European path," it added.

Sandu, a vocal critic of Russia, in particular since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, has repeatedly accused Moscow of political interference. The former Soviet republic lies between Ukraine and EU and NATO member Romania.

In July, she accused Russia of plotting to interfere in September's national elections through disinformation campaigns, cyber attacks, and paid "violent" protests.

Macron, during a March meeting with Sandu, condemned what he called Russia's "increasingly uninhibited" attempts to destabilize Moldova and its democratic institutions.

According to a poll conducted in mid-July, Sandu's center-right Action and Solidarity Party (PAS) is leading with 39 percent support, followed by the pro-Russian opposition Socialist party at 14.9 percent.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry on Aug. 22 said its troops have captured three villages in Ukraine's east Donetsk region, grinding closer to Kiev’s key defensive line in the embattled area.

Russian forces are slowly but steadily gaining ground in costly meter-for-meter battles for largely devastated areas in eastern Ukraine, with few inhabitants or intact buildings left.

Moscow has captured "the settlements of Katerynivka, Volodymyrivka and Rusyn Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said on Telegram, using the name Moscow uses for the region that it claimed to have annexed in September 2022.

This comes as Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of not being interested in a sustainable peace, reducing the likelihood of a speedy meeting between the countries' leaders to settle the conflict.

Ukraine has cut gas supply to the city of Kostiantynivka, an important stronghold town around two dozen miles away from the captured settlements, after the enemy's shelling hit a pipeline.

"Due to extensive damage, it was not possible to maintain working pressure in the gas supply system in Kostiantynivka," Donetsk regional authorities said, adding that it was impossible to repair the pipeline due to lack of safety for the workers.

Ukraine's presidential aide Andriy Yermak posted a photo of a 10-storey residential apartment building in Kostiantynivka, engulfed in fire triggered by the shelling.

"Russia continues its terror because it is not achieving the desired results," he said.

One civilian was wounded in the shelling, local authorities said on Aug. 22. Kiev had earlier ordered civilians to evacuate from the town.