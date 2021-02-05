Macron backs Russia dialogue despite Navalny ’mistake’

  • February 05 2021 09:20:00

Macron backs Russia dialogue despite Navalny ’mistake’

PARIS-Agence France-Presse
Macron backs Russia dialogue despite Navalny ’mistake’

French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb. 4 said it was essential to continue dialogue with Russia despite its "huge mistake" in jailing opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

Macron has long pushed for a working relationship with Russia under President Vladimir Putin and renewed his commitment to the strategy during a question and answer session with the Atlantic Council think tank.

A Russian court this week sent Navalny to prison for over two and a half years, compounding Western anger after his poisoning last year that Europe says was through the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

"I think this is a huge mistake, even for Russian stability today," Macron said of the Moscow court’s ruling, which critics say aims to silence Navalny.

But he added that he advocated ongoing dialogue because Russia was "part of Europe" and it was "impossible" to have peace and stability in Europe without being able to negotiate with Russia.

Macron also raised eyebrows, particularly in Germany, by saying Europe needs "strategic autonomy" enabling it to handle its defense matters without relying on the U.S.

"Our duty definitely is not to put ourselves in a situation to depend on U.S. decisions," said Macron, adding a mindset needed to be changed that "built the concept of the absence of European defense".

MOST POPULAR

  1. President Erdoğan unveils new university project

    President Erdoğan unveils new university project

  2. Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

    Turkey condemns foreign criticism on protests at Boğazici University

  3. Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives

    Population hits 83.6 million, growth rate nosedives

  4. Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

    Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

  5. Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter

    Opposition alliance reluctant to AKP’s call for new charter
Recommended
WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations
Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen

Biden ending US support for Saudi-led offensive in Yemen
Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost

Virus team visits China lab as poorer nations get vaccine boost
Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup

Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows to coup
Turkish Cyprus extends nationwide lockdown till Feb 11

Turkish Cyprus extends nationwide lockdown till Feb 11
Italy looks to Super Mario Draghi to end political crisis

Italy looks to 'Super Mario' Draghi to end political crisis
WORLD WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Europe and pharma groups must work together to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations, the head of the European branch of the World Health Organization said on Feb. 5, expressing concern about the effectiveness of vaccines on virus variants.
ECONOMY Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

Chinese tech giant to open production plant in Turkey

China's leading device maker Xiaomi is set to open a production facility in Istanbul with an investment of $30 million in the first quarter of this year.
SPORTS Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Turkish volleyball player named to FIVB Roster 100

Fenerbahçe Opet Women's Volleyball team star Eda Erdem Dündar was named one of the 100 greatest players, International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) announced on Feb. 4. 