Luxury tourism facilities set eyes on 2023

ISTANBUL

Focusing on increasing its tourism income with its market and tourism diversity, Türkiye, on the one hand, is healing the wounds it received from the pandemic in 2022, while on the other hand, strengthening its brands in the world’s luxury tourism routes.

In this respect, Bodrum hosted the world jet set in its ultra-luxury group throughout the season. Antalya, meanwhile, added increased bookings in the last two months of the year to its increasing occupancy rates.

Some of the coastal hotels, which closed the summer season between June and November with high occupancy, continue to host guests by staying open throughout the winter.

Preparations for the 2023 summer season in the regions also started quickly. The ultra-luxury brands, which closed as of the end of November, have high expectations, for the next season.

Six Senses Kaplankaya General Manager Adnan Yücel, who explained that they met with demand far above their positive expectations for 2022 and completed the season, said that they had an intense booking process from all channels, including boutique luxury travel agencies.

“Visitors mainly from the United Kingdom, the United States and Russia spent the season at our resort,” Yücel said.

“In addition to this, we saw an intense flow from our Turkish guests, the Middle East and Europe. We expect the war to end as soon as possible to return to normal. We will spend the winter period with preparations to maintain the highest quality of service and service quality.”

Speaking on behalf of Güral Premier Tekirova/Güral Premier Belek, deputy chairman of the board, Prens Güral, said that they reached the level of 2019, a record year in tourism, on the basis of turnover.

“Due to the excessive increase in exchange rates, domestic market prices have increased significantly in the last two years,” he said.

“Despite the price increases, the demand for Güral Premier hotels has not been interrupted. We have been attaching great importance to market diversity for many years. We can say that we have reaped the fruits of this, especially in times of crisis.”

The hotels will complete their preparations before the season starts in April, Güral added.

“We will continue our marketing activities in about 20 countries during the winter months,” he said.

“We expect the demand for our country to increase even more in 2023.”

Gloria Hotels & Resorts Sales & Marketing Coordinator İbrahim Tosun defined 2022 as a record year for Antalya Belek hotels.

Noting that he expects a very bright 2023 if the current conjuncture continues, Tosun said that the Gloria Golf Resort, Gloria Verde Resort and Gloria Sports Arena facilities, which are open in winter, focus on congress, golf and sports tourism.