Luxury sales decrease amid creativity crisis, price hikes, study finds

Luxury sales decrease amid creativity crisis, price hikes, study finds

MILAN
Luxury sales decrease amid creativity crisis, price hikes, study finds

The post-pandemic surge in global sales of luxury handbags, shoes and apparel is set to stall this year amid a creativity crisis and price hikes as brands shift focus to the biggest spending customers, a new study by the Bain consultancy said on June 18.

Bain is forecasting flat worldwide luxury sales in 2024 following a slight first-quarter dip, according to the study commissioned by the Altagamma association. The consultancy cited political uncertainty during a presidential election year in the United States as well as economic uncertainty in China that has brought on a phenomenon of “luxury shaming."

Beyond socioeconomic factors and rising geopolitical tensions, the slowdown is also partly “self-inflicted,’’ said Bain partner Claudia D’Arpizio.

She cited a “creativity crisis,’’ in the sector, as a number of major fashion houses are transitioning creative directors, and a new focus on the super-wealthy customers, at the expense of the aspirational middle class and Gen-Z youngsters who fueled growth before the pandemic.

“There is a lack of clarity for many of these brands. They are making attempts to regain focus. It is five, six brands under turn-around, big ones. This is not helping the overall excitement,’’ D'Arpizio said.

“This is a supply-driven industry. When you have the brands really in tune with customer needs, it usually reacts quickly.’’

She said some “tweaks” are needed on strategy and price points, adding that “you can’t grow without the middle class and younger generations.”

Among major fashion houses, Gucci and Moschino have made runway debuts of their new creative directions, while the first Valentino collection by the new creative director hits the runway in September. Chanel has the position to fill after the incumbent resigned earlier this month.

While inflation is one element of price hikes, D'Arpizio said brands are also refocusing on the estimated 6 million to 8 million consumers at the top of the pyramid as they search for better profit margins. At the same time, there has been less rejuvenation in the offerings.

Steep price increases for items that don’t show significant innovation, and feel like something they have seen before, leaves customers “upset and puzzled.”

Flat global luxury sales forecasts follow a pent-up post-pandemic spending surge that pushed sales during the 2021-23 period up 24% over 2019 levels.Last year, sales of personal luxury goods grew by 4% to 362 billion euros (about $388 billion) from 349 euros in 2022, due largely to a resurgence of U.S. and Asian tourism to Europe fueling purchases.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Five PKK members neutralized in northern Iraq

Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq
LATEST NEWS

  1. Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

    Five PKK members 'neutralized' in northern Iraq

  2. 36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

    36 dead in road accidents during Eid holiday

  3. AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

    AKP's stray dog bill 'has to include euthanasia clause'

  4. Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

    Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

  5. Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts

    Türkiye, Greece nominate joint candidates for OSCE posts
Recommended
Archeologists discover 3,300 year-old Hittite tablet in Kırıkkale

Archeologists discover 3,300 year-old Hittite tablet in Kırıkkale
Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital amid false death reports

Noam Chomsky discharged from hospital amid false death reports
Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with drunk driving

Justin Timberlake arrested, charged with drunk driving
Report warns of heat danger at Paris Olympics

Report warns of heat danger at Paris Olympics
Historical mosque, hospital’s ‘balance column’ moves again

Historical mosque, hospital’s ‘balance column’ moves again
Whales make high-risk trip from Ukraine

Whales make 'high-risk' trip from Ukraine
WORLD Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Israel-Hezbollah tensions drive fears of widening Gaza war

Fears of a regional war rose Thursday after Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah movement said none of Israel would be spared in a full-blown conflict, and Israel said it had approved plans for a Lebanon offensive.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer confidence deteriorates in June, show TÜİK data

Consumer morale declined for the first time since February in June as households’ expectations for the general economic outlook and their financial situation deteriorated.
SPORTS Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Celtics rout Mavericks to win record 18th NBA championship

Jayson Tatum produced a dazzling 31-point display as the Boston Celtics dominated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to clinch a record-breaking 18th NBA championship crown on Monday.
﻿