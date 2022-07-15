Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

  • July 15 2022 07:00:00

Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

FRANKFURT
Lufthansa cancels another 2,000 summer flights

German national carrier Lufthansa said Wednesday it was scrapping another 2,000 flights this summer because of staff shortages, adding to a chaotic travel season as the industry attempts to bounce back from the pandemic.

The cancellations between now and the end of August will affect Lufthansa’s hubs in Munich and Frankfurt, a company spokesman told AFP.

The goal is to “ease the burden on the system”, he said.

Lufthansa, one of the world’s biggest airline groups, already announced more than 3,000 flight cancellations earlier this month. Travel demand has roared back as coronavirus restrictions have eased, far outstripping capacity that had been pared back during the pandemic.   

Other European airports and airlines are also struggling with bottlenecks and staff shortages, leading to long queues and travel disruptions during the peak summer period.

Meanwhile,  air traffic controllers and airline workers from three low-cost airlines will hold a limited strike across Italy at the weekend.    

The four-hour national strike will involve air traffic controllers from Italy’s ENAV group, and pilots and flight attendants from EasyJet, Volotea and RyanAir, unions Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl and Uiltrasporti said.

The strike comes at the height of Italy’s busy summer season and just days after a strike by taxi drivers over competition from Uber.     

The unions said air traffic controllers were suffering from Enav’s “manifest inability to communicate and manage personnel”, and threatened further protests if demands were not met.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
MOST POPULAR

  1. Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

    Bodrum’s windmills to host tourists

  2. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2022

  3. Industrial production continues to grow

    Industrial production continues to grow

  4. Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

    Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

  5. Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series

    Cruz missile takes Rangers closer to the World Series
Recommended
Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan

Netflix partners with Microsoft to offer cheaper streaming plan
Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords

Seeking high rental income spells trouble for landlords
Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal

Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal
Industrial production continues to grow

Industrial production continues to grow
Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen
Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion

Fukushima operator ex-bosses ordered to pay $97 billion
WORLD Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Southwest Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues

Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war ‘greatest challenge’, says Yellen

Russia’s war in Ukraine poses the greatest threat to the global economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday as G20 ministers prepare to start talks in Indonesia.
SPORTS Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Mesut Özil signs for Turkish club Başakşehir

Former Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Özil signed with Istanbul Başakşehir on July 14 after leaving fellow Turkish club Fenerbahçe.