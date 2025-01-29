Louvre opens first fashion exhibition

Louvre opens first fashion exhibition

PARIS
Louvre opens first fashion exhibition

The Louvre in Paris has opened its first-ever fashion exhibition, seeking to draw new, younger audiences amid national concern about conditions inside the landmark art destination.

The show, called "Louvre Couture," welcomed its first visitors a day after a shock memo from the museum's director about water leaks, building problems and overcrowding made headlines internationally.

The exhibition features around a hundred items of clothing by 45 top designers, placed alongside objects from the Louvre's vast collection of decorative artworks, from chests of drawers to armor.

In one instance, a Dolce & Gabbana wool dress printed with a mosaic and embroidered with crystals, stones, and sequins echoes the patterns of an 11th-century Italian mosaic from Torcello, near Venice.

Louvre director Laurence des Cars said the show demonstrated "a subtle and precise dialogue between creations from the 1960s to today and the collections of the decorative arts department, highlighting the deep connection between art and designers."

The world's most-visited museum is hoping to emulate the success of fashion exhibitions hosted by New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art and London's Victoria and Albert in recent years.

A major 2017 retrospective about Christian Dior at the Museum of Decorative Arts, which occupies a wing of the Louvre Palace, led to huge queues and drew a string of A-listers.

'Not good enough'

 

The Paris landmark has become a national subject of concern after the revelation on Jan. 23 of a confidential memo written by des Cars to Culture Minister Rachida Dati warning about the "proliferation of damage in museum spaces."

Des Cars wrote that the museum suffered from leaks and extreme temperatures and was a "physical ordeal" for some visitors because of a lack of relaxation areas.

"Food options and restroom facilities are insufficient in volume, falling well below international standards," she added.

The head of state is expected to inspect the galleries personally, having hosted a state dinner there in July for other world leaders on the eve of the Paris Olympics.

The Louvre received 96 million euros ($101 million) in public subsidies in 2024. It is hoping for an extra 100 million to cover renovations, a source close the institution told AFP on condition of anonymity.

It welcomed 8.7 million people last year, around twice the number it was designed for.

Asked about conditions inside on Thursday, Culture Minister Dati said she wanted to increase prices for non-European visitors to help increase funding.

"The visiting and working conditions are not good enough for... the biggest museum in the world," she told reporters. "We need to be innovative, including with financing."

The Louvre is set to host a fundraising gala during Paris Women's Fashion Week in March when around 30 tables have been offered for sale, with more than one million euros raised already.

"Louvre Couture" runs until July 21.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue to expose realities in Gaza: Erdoğan

  2. Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

    Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

  3. Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

    Türkiye, two key powers agree on connectivity projects

  4. Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

    Erdoğan vows accountability after hotel fire in Bolu

  5. Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists

    Justice minister backs probe into Halk TV journalists
Recommended
Young Africans push for looted art’s return

Young Africans push for looted art’s return
Lady Gaga announces March release for new album Mayhem

Lady Gaga announces March release for new album 'Mayhem'
Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock

Energy cuts halt Antalya’s historical clock
Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024

Ulubey Canyon draws 300,000 visitors in 2024
Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner

Nature enthusiasts call for establishing Latmos Corner
Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s diva to Sundance

Jennifer Lopez brings 1950s 'diva' to Sundance
WORLD Russian delegation backs Syrias integrity, sovereignty in first trip

Russian delegation backs Syria's 'integrity, sovereignty' in first trip

A high-level Russian delegation in Syria expressed support for the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
ECONOMY Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

Citi expects ‘strong recovery’ in Turkish banking earnings

A strong recovery in Turkish banking earnings is expected this year, now that the rate-cutting cycle is well underway, Citi has said in a new report.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿