Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

KIEV
Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

Loud explosions were heard in Kiev early Thursday morning, and the city’s Military Administration said falling debris caused a fire in a non-residential building.

The scope of the Russian attack against the capital was unclear, and there was no immediate information on casualties.

It was the ninth time this month that Russian air raids have targeted the capital, a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced Western weapons.

The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital. According to preliminary information, all enemy targets were destroyed, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kiev Military Administration, said in a Telegram post.

Debris fell on two districts and the fire at a garage complex was extinguished. There was no information so far about any victims, Popko said.

In the southern region of Odesa, one person died and two were wounded in a Russian missile attack, Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa military administration, said on Telegram.

“Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by the Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit: 1 person died, two were injured,” Bratchuk said.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian air defenses, bolstered by sophisticated Western-supplied systems, thwarted an intense Russian air attack on Kiev, shooting down all missiles aimed at the capital, officials said.

The bombardment, which targeted locations across Ukraine, included six Russian Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, the most fired in a single attack in the war so far, according to Ukrainian air force spokesman Yurii Ihnat.

The cruise missiles used Thursday were apparently X-101 and x-55 types developed during Soviet times.

The hypersonic missiles used Tuesday have been repeatedly touted by Russian President Vladimir Putin as providing a key strategic competitive advantage and among the most advanced weapons in his country’s arsenal. The missiles are difficult to detect and intercept because of their hypersonic speed and maneuverability.

Sophisticated Western air defense systems, including American-made Patriot missiles, have helped spare Kiev from the kind of destruction witnessed along the main front line in the country’s east and south. While most of the ground fighting is stalemated along that front line, both sides are targeting other territory with long-range weapons.

Zelensky,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

    Türkiye criticizes anchoring of US destroyer in Greek Cypriot

  2. China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

    China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

  3. Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

    Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

  4. Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

    Loud explosions heard as Russia targets Kiev with cruise missiles

  5. ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game

    ‘Lord of the Rings’ now a video game
Recommended
Chinas Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in milestone summit

China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit
Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Colombia says four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash
Australia: Truck driver charged after children seriously injured in school bus crash

Australia: Truck driver charged after children seriously injured in school bus crash
US debt row overshadows Bidens truncated Asia trip

US debt row overshadows Biden's truncated Asia trip
North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite

North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite

Greeces Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot

Greece's Mitsotakis eyes new term in uncertain ballot
WORLD Chinas Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in milestone summit

China's Xi hosts Central Asian leaders in 'milestone' summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping will host a Central Asian summit on Thursday, seeking to build regional influence as G7 leaders hold a rival gathering in Japan.

ECONOMY Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye 4th most popular global tourist destination

Türkiye is ranked fourth globally among tourism destinations in 2022, according to a leading international tourism organization.

SPORTS Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women receive order of 114,000 bocce balls from France

Women workers who opened a workshop together to produce bocce balls after receiving relevant training as part of a project in the southern province of Burdur have received a massive order for 114,000 bocce balls from France.