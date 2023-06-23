Lost Rembrandt portraits to be sold after 200 years

Lost Rembrandt portraits to be sold after 200 years

LONDON
Lost Rembrandt portraits to be sold after 200 years

As family heirlooms go, it doesn't get much better than a pair of Rembrandt portraits that the world had forgotten about for 200 years.

A British family "rather casually enjoyed" the oil paintings by the 17th century Dutch master until an expert from Christie's auction house spotted them.

Now the last pair of Rembrandt portraits to remain in private hands are set to fetch between £5 million and £8 million when they go under the hammer at Christie's in London next month.

"I first encountered these pictures a few years ago on a routine valuation and was stopped in my tracks," Henry Pettifer, International Deputy Chairman of Old Master Paintings at Christie's, told AFP as the paintings went on display in Amsterdam.

"I was really staggered to discover that the pictures had never really been researched and never been addressed in any of the literature on Rembrandt over the course of 200 years."

The 20-centimeter high oval portraits, believed to date from 1635, depict an elderly plumber named Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen Carels.

The couple, painted in an unusually intimate style for Rembrandt, were friends of the artist's family and hailed from his hometown of Leiden in the Netherlands.

An ancestor of the current owners bought the paintings at auction at Christie's in 1824, where they were listed as Rembrandts, and they have remained in the same collection ever since.

"They've been sitting quietly and enjoyed by the owner's family over the course of two centuries... rather casually enjoying them very much," said Pettifer.

After spotting them, "forensic" work began on verifying that they were genuine.

"Essentially the pictures were unknown, initially to be treated with a great deal of caution, but obviously needed to be examined and researched in great detail," he said.

The auction house enlisted help from art experts, including from Amsterdam's famed Rijksmuseum.

"We were fortunate enough that they had their scientific team really very carefully look into them for nearly two years," Christie's expert Manja Rottink told AFP.

Experts looked at the line of ownership of the paintings, which are mentioned in an inventory of the oldest daughter of the portrait subjects, said Rottink, the senior international specialist of old master paintings at Christie's.

intimate," said Pettifer.

The newly discovered Rembrandts, which Christie's describes as "one of the most exciting discoveries we have made in the Old Masters field in recent years," have also been on tour in New York and London, where they will go under the hammer on July 6.

lost,

ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

    Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

  2. Business circles welcome rate hike decision

    Business circles welcome rate hike decision

  3. Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

    Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

  4. All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

    All five on Titanic sub dead after 'catastrophic' implosion

  5. HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant

    HISE GLOBAL to join forces with French architecture giant
Recommended
Pink Martini once again on Istanbul stage

Pink Martini once again on Istanbul stage
The enduring allure of the Titanic

The enduring allure of the Titanic
Europes Euclid space telescope to launch on July 1

Europe's Euclid space telescope to launch on July 1
Elton John, Guns NRoses primed at Glastonbury

Elton John, Guns N'Roses primed at Glastonbury
Dutch unveil 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like discovery

Dutch unveil 4,000-year-old 'Stonehenge'-like discovery
Hot new fashion talent Burç Akyol makes magic with little

Hot new fashion talent Burç Akyol makes 'magic with little'
WORLD Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

Kherson residents return to flood-ruined homes after dam destroyed

"My whole life was in this house. Now I have nothing," said Tetiana Pivneva, after returning to her flooded home in the Ukraine city of Kherson following the catastrophic destruction of a dam.
ECONOMY Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan inflation slows to 3.2 percent in May

Japan's consumer prices rose 3.2 percent year-on-year in May, slowing from 3.4 percent in April, government data showed on June 23.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.