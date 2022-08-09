London museum to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

  • August 09 2022 07:00:00

London museum to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

LONDON
London museum to return looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

London’s Horniman Museum on Aug. 7 said that it would return dozens of artifacts looted by British soldiers in Nigeria, including 12 of the famed Benin Bronzes.

“Ownership of 72 objects, which were forcibly removed from Benin City during the British military incursion in February 1897, will be transferred to the Nigerian government,” the museum said in a statement.

“The collection includes 12 brass plaques, known publicly as Benin bronzes. Other objects include a brass cockerel altar piece, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, brass bells, everyday items such as fans and baskets, and a key ’to the king’s palace’,” it said.

Thousands of Nigeria’s so-called Benin Bronzes - 16th to 18th century metal plaques and sculptures - were looted from the palace of the ancient Benin Kingdom and ended up in museums across the US and Europe.
Nigeria has been negotiating their return and plans to build a museum in Benin City in southern Edo state, where it hopes to house the bronzes, some of the most highly regarded works of African art.

“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria,” the museum quoted Eve Salomon, Chair of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens, as saying.

The head of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Abba Tijani, welcomed the decision and said he was looking “forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations.”
Apart from Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany have also received requests from African countries to return lost treasures.

Experts estimate that 85 to 90 percent of African cultural artifacts were taken from the continent.
On July 1, Germany signed an agreement to begin sending back hundreds of Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, the biggest effort yet by a European country to return looted artworks.
Germany has around 1,100 of the artifacts, split between some 20 museums.

London ,

WORLD Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM
MOST POPULAR

  1. Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

    Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

  2. Tarantula in size of human face discovered in Sri Lanka

    Tarantula in size of human face discovered in Sri Lanka

  3. Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

    Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

  4. Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

    Meteorologists warn of torrential rain across country

  5. Turkish team wins tanker plane contest in Germany

    Turkish team wins tanker plane contest in Germany
Recommended
Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, star of Grease, dies at 73
Brad Pitt’s ’Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30 mln

Brad Pitt’s ’Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30 mln
’Little hope’ of saving beluga whale stranded in Seine river

’Little hope’ of saving beluga whale stranded in Seine river
’Tito tour’ in Croatian capital delves into strongman’s legacy

’Tito tour’ in Croatian capital delves into strongman’s legacy
Ballet festival at Bodrum Castle

Ballet festival at Bodrum Castle
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life

New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life
WORLD Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Surveillance of opposition leader was ’unacceptable’: Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged on Aug. 8 that the intelligence service’s surveillance of the head of the socialist opposition’s mobile phone was "politically unacceptable".
ECONOMY Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln

Japan’s SoftBank reports Q1 net loss of $23.4 bln

Japan’s SoftBank Group yesterday reported a huge net loss of $23.4 billion in the first quarter, after central bank interest rate hikes worldwide caused tech shares to tank.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.