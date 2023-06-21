Local tourists booking short holiday for Eid

ISTANBUL

In the face of elevated inflation, local tourists are opting for shorter vacations during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday, business daily Ekonomi has reported.

Holidaymakers are mostly making reservations for a 5-night stay for the 9-day long Eid.

Last year, a week-long holiday for two cost around 15,000 to 20,000 Turkish Liras, while the prices for a similar holiday start from 35,000 liras.

Domestic tourists’ overnight stays declined because of inflation, said Hamit Kuk, from the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TÜRSAB).

Most people will travel to visit their relatives during this Eid holiday, or they will vacation at friends’ or relatives’ summerhouses, according to Kuk.

Despite higher costs, people still make holiday plans but for shorter stays, said Bülent Süzer from the Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodations Association (ETİK).

Hotel prices increased by 80 percent to 100 percent this summer compared with last year, according to Bülent Bülbüloğlu of the Türkiye Hoteliers’ Association (TÜROFED).

“Higher prices are impacting demand from local tourists. Hotels’ costs are also rising but we have not passed most of those cost increases onto consumers. Yet, people, who see their income erode, tend to go on a holiday less,” he said.

Per night room rates at a 4-star all-inclusive hotel start from 2,000 liras, according to Bülbüloğlu. “Those are the prices for June. Prices will go even higher in July and August.”

Rents of summerhouses are also on the rise. Monthly rents of such accommodations in the destinations near Istanbul, such as the provinces of Tekirdağ and Edirne start from 20,000 liras, while they cost between 80,000 liras to 1 million liras in tourist hotspots Bodrum and Antalya.