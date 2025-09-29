LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief

LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief

LNG deals to curb reliance on Russia, says association chief

Türkiye has taken a significant step in reshaping its energy strategy by signing a series of liquefied natural gas (LNG) agreements with global suppliers, aiming to reduce dependence on Russian pipeline gas and strengthen supply security.

In the past two weeks, state energy company BOTAŞ concluded short-, medium- and long-term LNG contracts with Oman LNG, PetroChina International, BP, Shell, Eni, Cheniere, Equinor, Hartree, JERA, SEFE, Mercuria and Woodside. Under the agreements, Türkiye will import around 15 billion cubic meters of LNG over the next three years.

Ali Rıza Öner, head of the Waste Management and Energy Producers Association (TAYED), described the deals as “a turning point.”

“With these agreements, Türkiye will not only reduce its dependence on Russia but also gain momentum in supply security,” he said, adding that the contracts will provide BOTAŞ with greater operational and commercial predictability in its procurement planning.

Currently, pipeline gas accounts for 72 percent of Türkiye’s imports, with Russia supplying 56 percent, followed by Azerbaijan and Iran, Öner said, adding that LNG makes up 28 percent, sourced mainly from the United States, Algeria and Qatar.

However, existing contracts with Russia via the Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines are set to expire this year, while Iran’s contract will end in July 2026, he noted.

The new LNG deals, including a 20-year supply agreement with Mercuria, are expected to reshape Türkiye’s energy mix and mark a decisive shift away from heavy reliance on Russian gas, Öner said.

Türkiye 'stands firmly with Palestinians': Erdoğan
