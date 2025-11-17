Livestock carrier leaves waters amid Türkiye’s safety concerns

BALIKESİR

The livestock carrier Spiridon II, held off the coast of Bandırma in northwestern Türkiye since Oct. 21 due to documentation and health-record irregularities, has begun its return voyage to Uruguay after 24 days at anchor.

Turkish authorities had refused the entry of nearly 3,000 cattle, mostly pregnant heifers, on the grounds that 146 animals lacked readable chips or ear tags, 469 did not match their certificates and 58 had died during the initial Atlantic crossing, according to the Turkish Communications Directorate. A court ruling concluded that the shipment did not meet import conditions, ordering the vessel to leave Turkish waters.

"Due to these irregularities, entry of the shipment into the country was not permitted," the directorate said on X.

It refuted claims circulating in media outlets and on social media platforms alleging that “unregistered cattle were being illegally brought into the country through Bandırma port” and that animaşs abroad had died of starvation.

In a statement issued by the directorate’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM), officials said the allegations were “false and misleading,” stressing that Türkiye permits no practice that could endanger public health, animal health, or the national livestock sector.

The DMM said all veterinary inspections and disinfection procedures at Bandırma Port were carried out rigorously and in full compliance with relevant regulations.

According to the center, an application was submitted on Oct. 21 for the import of 2,901 breeding cattle on behalf of 15 companies, following the ship’s arrival from Uruguay. Inspections revealed some animal irregularities, leading to a formal “rejection” in the 15 corresponding Veterinary Health Certificates. The decision was communicated to customs on Oct. 23.

The importing firms challenged the ruling in court, the statement added, choosing to keep the vessel anchored off Bandırma during the legal process.

The DMM emphasized that claims suggesting the ship had “secretly re-entered the port,” that cattle were smuggled, or that animals had died en masse due to neglect did not reflect the facts. Officials instead urged the public to disregard baseless narratives and rely on verified information.