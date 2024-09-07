Linkin Park reunite 7 years after Chester Bennington's death

NEW YORK

Linkin Park is back with a new lineup and debuting their first new music since the 2017 death of lead singer Chester Bennington.

On Sept. 5, the band kicked off a livestream showcasing new singer Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain, who will join returning members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix and Joe Hahn in Linkin Park's new lineup. Shinoda and Armstrong share vocal duties.

The new lineup launched into a new single, “The Emptiness Machine," at the top of the stream. Armstrong's performance style comfortably continues the band's legacy: Her full-throated vocals recall Bennington without attempting parody, immediately evidenced on the second song of the set: “Somewhere I Belong.”

The new Linkin Park also announced a new album, “From Zero.” It releases Nov. 15.

The rock-rap band is one of the most commercially successful acts of the 2000s, aided by Bennington's vocals. At 41, he died by suicide shortly after the release of the group's last album, “One More Light.”

“Before Linkin Park, our first band name was Xero. This album title refers to both this humble beginning and the journey we’re currently undertaking,” Shinoda said in a statement announcing the upcoming release.

Armstrong comes from alt-rock band Dead Sara and Brittain is a songwriter and producer who has worked with Papa Roach, One OK Rock and All Time Low, among others. He replaces original drummer Rob Bourdon, who “has decided to step away,” a band representative told The Associated Press.

The band also announced the “From Zero World Tour,” featuring five arena shows in Los Angeles; New York; Hamburg, Germany; London and Seoul this month, and a sixth in November in Bogotá, Colombia.