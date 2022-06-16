‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets

  • June 16 2022 07:00:00

‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets

LOS ANGELES
‘Lightyear’ banned in 14 markets

Disney’s latest animation “Lightyear,” which features a same-sex kiss, has been denied release in more than a dozen mainly Muslim countries.

Countries across Asia and the Middle East have refused to give Pixar’s “Toy Story” spinoff a showing, in the latest development for parent company Disney as it tries to navigate differing public and political attitudes on LGBTQ issues.

Regulators in the United Arab Emirates this week announced they were banning the movie for “violation of the country’s media content standards,” tweeting a picture of titular hero Buzz Lightyear in a red “No” symbol.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, said it had not banned the film, “but suggested the owner of the movie think about their audience in Indonesia where an LGBT kissing scene is still considered sensitive.”

Rommy Fibri Hardiyanto, head of Indonesia’s censoring office overseen by the Ministry of Education and Culture, told AFP that Disney has not offered a re-cut version of “Lightyear.”

In neighboring Malaysia, the Film Censorship Board said if cuts were not made the film would not be screened in the country.

“It is not appropriate to show the two scenes, and they are not suitable to be viewed by children,” an official, who declined to be named, told AFP.

Disney is understood to have declined to make any cuts, offering the film “as is” in all markets.

As a result, a total of 14 countries and territories where the company wanted to show “Lightyear” have not granted the film a release, AFP has learned.

The others are: Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, the Palestinian Territories, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

“Lightyear” tells the backstory of the main character from the hit franchise “Toy Story,” an action figure who believes he is real.

The film follows Buzz Lightyear, supposedly the astronaut adventurer that inspired the figurine, as he and his fellow space rangers crash land on a hostile planet.

One scene depicts Buzz’s best friend Alisha Hawthorne kissing her wife.

The scene was already the subject of controversy in the United States, where it had originally been cut from the final film.

Pixar and Disney backtracked after employees called them out, saying one of the world’s largest entertainment companies was not sufficiently committed to defending the rights of LGBTQ people.

The controversy came on the heels of a law adopted in Florida, where Disney employs some 75,000 people, which bans the discussion of sexual orientation in public schools. The company was initially silent on the measure.

Under pressure from the public and his own employees, Disney CEO Bob Chapek eventually denounced the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, but in doing so drew the ire of Republican lawmakers in the state.

Conservative politicians are now seeking to remove certain perks the company has long enjoyed.

The episode has led to Disney becoming a whipping boy for right-wing media, where the name is shorthand for what they say is performative “wokeness.”

Islam,

TURKEY Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan

Türkiye will be one of the rising stars in the 21st century: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

    Turkey plans to lease farmlands in foreign countries

  2. Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

    Swedish, Finnish responses for NATO bid fail to fulfill Türkiye’s expectations: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Türkiye reacts against German spokesperson’s remark on Greece

    Türkiye reacts against German spokesperson’s remark on Greece

  4. Average Turk lives 58 out of 80 years life in good health: Expert

    Average Turk lives 58 out of 80 years life in good health: Expert

  5. Countdown starts for June 2023 polls: Erdoğan

    Countdown starts for June 2023 polls: Erdoğan
Recommended
Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says

Happy the elephant isn’t a person, top NY court says
Shares of BTS label tumble after band announces break

Shares of BTS label tumble after band announces break
Cutting tools found in mound

Cutting tools found in mound
Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off

Roman gate closed after bits of ancient stone fall off
Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned artist

Revisiting trauma with a child-refugee-turned artist
Heard says online ‘hate and vitriol’ during Depp trial not ‘fair’

Heard says online ‘hate and vitriol’ during Depp trial not ‘fair’
WORLD Kevin Spacey due in UK court to face sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey due in UK court to face sexual assault charges

Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey was on Thursday due to appear at a London court, charged with four counts of sexual assault.

ECONOMY Gilead launches domestic products to local market

Gilead launches domestic products to local market

Gilead Sciences has launched its first domestic products to the local market with support of the Investment Office of the Presidency and in cooperation with Pharmactive.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe wins Turkish Basketball Super League

Fenerbahçe Beko, known as the “Yellow Canaries,” has gained its 10th championship in Turkey’s ING Basketball Super League after beating its rival, Anadolu Efes, 3-1 in the final series in Istanbul.