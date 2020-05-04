Life returns to normal as outbreak almost ends in Turkish Cyprus

  • May 04 2020 09:27:00

Life returns to normal as outbreak almost ends in Turkish Cyprus

ISTANBUL
Life returns to normal as outbreak almost ends in Turkish Cyprus

A lockdown which has been in place for the past one-and-a-half months in Turkish Cyprus, where the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 10, ended partially on May 4.

Many stores and businesses other than entertainment facilities, hairdressers and casinos have opened and life has partially returned to normal in the northern part of the divided island.

The virus was first confirmed after being seen in Turkish Cyprus in a German tourist, with 108 cases since reported in the country, with four losing their lives. The last patient treated in hospital is expected to be discharged on May 5.

Some of the measures taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has a population of 300,000 and where nearly 14,000 tests have been conducted, will continue for a while.

While the obligation to wear a protective face mask continues outside, night curfews will go on until May 15 in Turkish Cyprus.

However, all restrictions on curfews will be removed without exception as of May 21.

Civil servants will work in a rotational manner and under certain conditions in the public sector.

The major reason for the rapid elimination of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is that Turkish Cyprus is normally isolated and has limited contact with the rest of the world due to its lack of recognition from the international community.

But despite this, the virus was first seen in a German tourist group on March 10.

The country then quickly took measures to prevent the spread of the virus, stopped international flights, and declared curfews from time to time at the call of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı.

Tests were conducted with kits brought from Turkey, the areas where the cases were seen were quarantined and these measures were followed at the maximum level by the government.

coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

    Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

  2. Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

    Gov’t may ease restrictions for elderly

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,397 as recoveries exceed 63,000

  4. Virus may have multiplier effect on Turkey's security challenges

    Virus may have multiplier effect on Turkey's security challenges

  5. Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution

    Turkish professor elected to prominent US science institution
Recommended
COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

DHS report: China hid virus severity to hoard supplies

DHS report: China hid virus' severity to hoard supplies
Europe emerges from lockdown as global virus cases top 3.5 mln

Europe emerges from lockdown as global virus cases top 3.5 mln
Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island

Man arrested trying to quarantine on private Disney island
Europe prepares for more lockdown easing as virus hopes rise

Europe prepares for more lockdown easing as virus hopes rise

North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border

North and South Korea troops exchange fire along border
WORLD COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

COVID-19 vaccine hunt heats up globally, still no guarantee

Hundreds of people are rolling up their sleeves in countries across the world to be injected with experimental vaccines that might stop COVID-19, spurring hope maybe unrealistic that an end to the pandemic may arrive sooner than anticipated.

ECONOMY Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

Turkish exports stand at $9B in April

Turkey's foreign trade volume diminished 34.31% year-on-year to $21.9 billion in April, according to a preliminary Trade Ministry data released on May 4. 
SPORTS Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe star named EuroLeague Women MVP

Fenerbahçe women's basketball team star Alina Iagupova was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the EuroLeague Women season on May 1. 