Life returns to normal as outbreak almost ends in Turkish Cyprus

ISTANBUL

A lockdown which has been in place for the past one-and-a-half months in Turkish Cyprus, where the first COVID-19 case was confirmed on March 10, ended partially on May 4.

Many stores and businesses other than entertainment facilities, hairdressers and casinos have opened and life has partially returned to normal in the northern part of the divided island.

The virus was first confirmed after being seen in Turkish Cyprus in a German tourist, with 108 cases since reported in the country, with four losing their lives. The last patient treated in hospital is expected to be discharged on May 5.

Some of the measures taken in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the country, which has a population of 300,000 and where nearly 14,000 tests have been conducted, will continue for a while.

While the obligation to wear a protective face mask continues outside, night curfews will go on until May 15 in Turkish Cyprus.

However, all restrictions on curfews will be removed without exception as of May 21.

Civil servants will work in a rotational manner and under certain conditions in the public sector.

The major reason for the rapid elimination of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country is that Turkish Cyprus is normally isolated and has limited contact with the rest of the world due to its lack of recognition from the international community.

But despite this, the virus was first seen in a German tourist group on March 10.

The country then quickly took measures to prevent the spread of the virus, stopped international flights, and declared curfews from time to time at the call of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akıncı.

Tests were conducted with kits brought from Turkey, the areas where the cases were seen were quarantined and these measures were followed at the maximum level by the government.