Libyan premier meets US ambassador to Ankara

  • February 22 2020 13:39:00

Libyan premier meets US ambassador to Ankara

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Libyan premier meets US ambassador to Ankara

In this Jan. 30, 2019 file photo, Prime Minister of Libya Fayez al-Sarraj addresses media during a press conference in Prague, Czech Republic. (AP File Photo)

The head of Libya's U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) on Feb. 21 discussed recent developments in his country with the U.S. ambassador to the Turkish capital Ankara.

According to a statement by the GNA press office, Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj and Ambassador David Satterfield met in Istanbul, both stressing the importance of honoring agreements struck at last month's Berlin conference on Libya.

Sarraj and Satterfield both underlined that the actors in Libya should act in line with U.N. Security Council Resolution 2510, which calls for a lasting and permanent cease-fire in the country, said the statement.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: warlord Khalifa Haftar in eastern Libya, supported mainly by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys U.N. and international recognition.

Libya's legitimate government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since last April, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

    Newborn Van kittens warm hearts

  2. Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

    Istanbul's haunted house up for sale

  3. Cable car planned for old monastery

    Cable car planned for old monastery

  4. Patara: The cradle of civilizations

    Patara: The cradle of civilizations

  5. Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights
Recommended
Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond
Iran counts votes in election stacked in favour of hardliners

Iran counts votes in election stacked in favour of hardliners
Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings

Germany reopens hate speech, gun law debates after shisha bar killings
Sanders condemns Russian influence in US election

Sanders condemns Russian influence in US election
China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise

China virus cases drop as foreign fears rise  
US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal

US, Taliban truce takes effect, setting stage for peace deal
WORLD Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Key facts: Coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

China reported a sharp decrease in new deaths and cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 22 but a doubling of infections in South Korea and 10 new cases in Iran added to unease about its rapid spread and global reach.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused intl flights

Turkish Airlines adds new tourism-focused int'l flights

Turkey's national flag carrier said it will increase the weekly frequency of direct flights from international destinations to the country's tourism centers by 18 percent in 2020.
SPORTS Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

Netherlands stun Turkey in EuroBasket 2021 quals

The Turkish National Basketball Team on Feb. 21 faced an unexpected loss to the Netherlands by 65-72 in the capital Ankara, making a disappointing start to the FIBA EuroBasket 2021 qualifiers.