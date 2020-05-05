Libyan military strikes vehicles of Haftar militias

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency

AA File Photo

The Libyan military targeted two vehicles belonging to militias loyal to renegade commander Khalifa Haftar in an airstrike.

Muhammed Kununu, the military spokesman for the government, said in a statement on May 5 that Libyan government forces carried out an air operation in the Gariyat region about 270 kilometers (167 miles) south of the capital Tripoli and hit a vehicle carrying militias and a supply truck.

No information was given on the casualties.

Government forces carried out three different operations on May 1 against Haftar militias.

Furthermore, the Libyan military on May 4 conducted strikes on seven oil tankers belonging to militias loyal to renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

The tankers were hit in an airstrike in the Al Qaryat region, 400 kilometers (248 miles) south of the capital Tripoli, according to a statement by the press center of the Libyan Army-led Operation Rage of Volcano.

The tankers were en route to the strategic city of Tarhuna to reach Haftar's militia.

Tarhuna is a major focal point for Haftar's militias in their onslaught against Tripoli, as well as for their supply lines from the Al-Jufra airbase.

Following the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya's government was founded in 2015 under a U.N.-led political deal. Since April 2019, the government has been under attack by Haftar's forces, based in eastern Libya, and more than 1,000 people have been killed in the violence.