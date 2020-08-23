Libyan body praises Turkey, Qatar's role against Haftar

  • August 23 2020 10:33:00

Libyan body praises Turkey, Qatar's role against Haftar

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Libyan body praises Turkey, Qatars role against Haftar

Libya’s High Council of State on Aug. 22 lauded Turkey and Qatar’s role in ending warlord Khalifa Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli and in western parts of the country.

In a statement after Aug. 21's cease-fire call by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the pro-Haftar parliament, the council also urged Egypt to engage in a pragmatic manner with the legitimate Libyan government for the interest of both countries.

“We highly appreciate the role of the friendly and brotherly states that supported us in confronting the aggression of terrorist Haftar and his mercenaries, in particular Turkey and Qatar,” read the statement.

The council also stressed the importance of expanding the Tripoli-based GNA’s authority to the entire country.

It also called on all sides to respect the UN Security Council’s resolutions related to Libya.

Turkey and Qatar played a pivotal role in supporting the Libyan government and defending Tripoli against Haftar’s forces, while countries including Egypt, the UAE, France, and Russia supported the warlord.

In separate statements on Aug. 21, the Libyan government and the Tobruk parliament announced an immediate cease-fire in the Sirte and al-Jufra regions, and agreed to hold presidential and parliamentary elections.

The cease-fire declaration has been hailed regionally and internationally, but Haftar is yet to comment on the development.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

    Excavations in eastern Van unearth child skeleton

  2. Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque

    Turkey slams Greece over statement on conversion of Kariye Museum into mosque

  3. EU official congratulates Turkey on natural gas discovery

    EU official congratulates Turkey on natural gas discovery

  4. How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics

    How Turkey’s gas discovery may affect energy geopolitics

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,102 as daily cases increase by 1,309

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 6,102 as daily cases increase by 1,309
Recommended
Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California

Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California
World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

World virus deaths top 800,000 as nations ramp up measures

Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany

Plane carrying comatose Russian dissident lands in Germany
WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe battles rising cases

WHO hopes pandemic over in two years as Europe battles rising cases
Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is ’political hit job’ victim

Ex-Trump advisor Bannon says he is ’political hit job’ victim
WORLD Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus braces for mass protests as Lukashenko orders army to defend nation

Belarus was bracing on Aug. 23 for more mass protests against strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ordered the army to defend the country's territorial integrity after demonstrations broke out over his claim to election victory.
ECONOMY Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister

Turkey expects big drop in gas imports after Black Sea find: Minister

Turkey expects its energy imports to fall significantly following a major Black Sea natural gas find and more discoveries could be made in another area now being evaluated, Energy Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Aug. 22.
SPORTS Trabzonspor signs Brazilian midfielder Flavio

Trabzonspor signs Brazilian midfielder Flavio

Turkish club Trabzonspor on Aug. 22 confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Flavio Medeiros da Silva.