Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

  • July 19 2020 11:39:00

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

TRIPOLI-Anadolu Agency
Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.

A large number of military vehicles reached Abugrein as part of Operation Paths to Victory, that was launched to liberate the central city of Sirte and Jufra from warlord Khalifa Haftar’s militias, according to army sources.

Haftar’s illegitimate forces have launched attacks on Tripoli and other parts of northwestern Libya since April 2019, resulting in thousands of deaths, including women and children.

The government, recognized by the UN as the country’s legitimate authority, recently achieved significant victories, pushing Haftar’s forces out of Tripoli and the strategic city of Tarhuna.

The new government was founded in 2015 under a UN-led agreement, but efforts at a long-term political settlement failed because of a military offensive by Haftar, who is backed by France, Russia’s Wagner Group, the UAE and Egypt.

The army, which is deployed to the west of strategically important Sirte and Jufra, emphasizes its determination to get Sirte and Jufra from Haftar’s militias.

GNA, LNA,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  2. Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

    Production for Turkey's first indigenous car to start in 2022

  3. Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

    Mosaics in Hagia Sophia to be protected, preserved: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

  5. Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders

    Nephew of former YPG leader surrenders
Recommended
Iran sends downed Ukrainian planes black box to France

Iran sends downed Ukrainian plane's black box to France
Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

Russian envoy denies Moscow helped hackers target virus vaccine

EU grapples over virus recovery plan, Barcelona in lockdown

EU grapples over virus recovery plan, Barcelona in lockdown

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes

Fire damages cathedral in French city of Nantes
Brazil’s Bolsonaro under pressure to protect Amazon

Brazil’s Bolsonaro under pressure to protect Amazon
Twitter attack was work of young hacker pals: NYT

Twitter attack was work of young hacker pals: NYT
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

Central Bank rolls back FX reserve requirement ratios

The Turkish Central Bank has decided to increase foreign exchange reserve requirement ratios by 300 basis points in all liability types and maturity brackets for all banks.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.