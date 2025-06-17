Liam Gallagher defends Oasis fans after reported council slurs

Liam Gallagher defends Oasis fans after reported council slurs

LONDON
Liam Gallagher defends Oasis fans after reported council slurs

British rock star Liam Gallagher lashed out on June 15 at Scottish officials who were quoted by a newspaper as branding Oasis fans overweight and rowdy.

The singer spoke out after the Scottish Sun published what it said were internal briefing notes by Edinburgh council ahead of the band's sell-out concerts in the city.

The newspaper said council bosses, pondering safety issues related to the concerts scheduled for Aug. 8, 9 and 12, warned that "middle-aged men take up more room, consider this when working out occupancy."

The council also reportedly expressed "concern about crowds of Oasis fans on weekends as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band".

Gallagher, 52, told the council: "Quite frankly your attitude fucking stinks," in a message on X.

"I'd leave town that day if I was any of you lot," he added.

The council reportedly voiced concern that the concerts would coincide with the Edinburgh Fringe, the biggest stage festival in the world.

The briefing document said local officials were "concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers" because of the Oasis gigs, adding that "many performers are considering not attending for that weekend".

The Oasis concerts mark the recent reunion of brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher after a bitter 2009 split.

The UK concerts by the band are expected to bring in more than £1 billion ($1.4 billion) to the U.K. as fans splash out on tickets, transportation and accommodation, according to Barclays bank.

Around 210,000 people are expected to attend the three Edinburgh concerts.

"We're very proud to host the biggest and best events in Edinburgh throughout the year," the Scottish Sun quoted Edinburgh council culture and communities offical Margaret Graham as saying.

The events "bring in hundreds of millions of pounds to the local economy and provide unparalleled entertainment for our residents and visitors."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May
LATEST NEWS

  1. UK inflation dips less than expected in May

    UK inflation dips less than expected in May

  2. Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

    Turkish Airlines named Europe’s ‘Best Airline’ for 10th time

  3. Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

    Local tourism industry closely watching Israel-Iran conflict

  4. TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

    TUSAŞ inks new deals with Airbus at Paris Air Show

  5. Australia sanctions Russia's oil tanker 'shadow fleet'

    Australia sanctions Russia's oil tanker 'shadow fleet'
Recommended
Louvre staff strike in protest of mass tourism

Louvre staff strike in protest of mass tourism
‘Anemon Trail’ opens for nature and history lovers

‘Anemon Trail’ opens for nature and history lovers
Documentary traces artistic journey of Burhan Doğançay

Documentary traces artistic journey of Burhan Doğançay
Sao Paulos pumas under attack as urbanization threatens rainforest

Sao Paulo's pumas under attack as urbanization threatens rainforest
Turkish films featured at 27th Shanghai International Film Festival

Turkish films featured at 27th Shanghai International Film Festival
Gendarmerie teams guard Hittite cities

Gendarmerie teams guard Hittite cities
WORLD China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ govt papers

China downplayed nuclear-capable missile test: classified NZ gov't papers

China tried to mislead foreign governments in 2024 by playing down the importance of a nuclear-capable missile test over the Pacific Ocean, New Zealand diplomats privately warned in documents obtained by AFP.
ECONOMY UK inflation dips less than expected in May

UK inflation dips less than expected in May

British inflation eased less than expected in May after surging in April, official data showed Wednesday, fuelling expectations that the Bank of England will hold interest rates steady this week.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿