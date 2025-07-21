Legumes chips to transform Türkiye’s agriculture into industrial power

ISTANBUL
Türkiye’s booming production of legume-base chips is turning traditional agricultural products into high-value industrial goods, paving the way for a dynamic new food sector with global potential.

As legumes such as chickpeas, lentils and beans gain ground in snack aisles, the growing popularity of pulse-based chips is feeding not only consumer demand but also agricultural development and exports.

Seen as a cheap and efficient source of protein, pulses have emerged as a key raw material for the fast-growing healthy snack market. The global market for legume-based products is projected to reach $150-200 billion within the next decade, with Türkiye’s quality production placing it at the forefront.

Kazım Taycı, a sector representative, said the momentum around legume chips is backed by significant research and development investments.

The trend is also opening doors for Türkiye’s farmers and food entrepreneurs. “As chickpea, bean and lentil flour becomes a main ingredient in baked goods and snacks like chips, we are unlocking entirely new product categories,” Taycı said.

Abdullah Özdemir, another sector representative, emphasized the role of government incentives in turning basic agricultural products into an industrial powerhouse. However, he also cautioned that retail prices remain high. “For broader reach, brands need to make these snacks more affordable.”

Industry leaders such as Mehmet Reis, Chair of Reis Gıda, are investing in pulse flour development. “Legumes are the superfood of today and the future,” he said. “If we allocate 20 percent of newly opened farmland to pulses, we can support both the economy and food security worldwide.”

With their low water needs and ability to enrich soil with nitrogen, pulses are proving to be a sustainable and versatile food source, now gaining new life as crunchy, nutritious snacks.

